Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope Will Represent Dodgers in 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope have been selected to participate in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game. The game is at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, July 12th at 4:00 pm ET. Major League Baseball in conjunction with MLB Pipeline and Baseball America handled the selection process.

Josue De Paula who turned 20 years old on May 24th has played in 123 games with the Great Lakes Loons, appearing in 71 of the 74 contests this season. The Brooklyn, New York native in 2025 has a .852 OPS with 10 home runs, 28 runs batted in, and 59 walks, the second-most walks in the Midwest League.

Season highlights for the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect include a multi-home run game on May 10th, against the Dayton Dragons and current major leaguer Wade Miley making a rehab appearance. Additionally, De Paula delivered a grand slam versus Dayton at Dow Diamond on April 16th.

Zyhir Hope has played in the most games of any Loon in 2025, suiting up in 72 of 74. The Chesapeake, Virginia native is hitting .297 with a .864 OPS, seven home runs, and a team-best 46 runs batted in. The 46 runs batted in are tied for fourth-best in the Midwest League.

The Dodgers No. 2 Prospect had one of the best starts to a season in Great Lakes history. He had 19 runs batted in through his first 58 at-bats the fastest Loon to 19 RBI to start a season. He was the third Great Lakes player to have 20 RBI in April.

It will be the fourth straight Futures game with a Loons representative. Thayron Liranzo played in 2024, Dalton Rushing did in 2023, and Diego Cartaya was selected in 2022.

De Paula and Hope will play for the National League, managed by 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Chipper Jones.

The Loons with Hope and De Paula play a three-game road series in Comstock Park, Michigan, against the West Michigan Whitecaps starting Tuesday, July 1st. Great Lakes returns to Midland on the Fourth of July to begin a nine-game homestand across 10 days.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007.







