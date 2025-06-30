Dunn Transferred to Full-Season IL

June 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Ross Dunn has been transferred from the 60-day IL to the season-ending IL with a left forearm strain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens a Fourth of July home and home series at Quad Cities Tuesday at 6:30.

