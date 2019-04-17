Dragons Edge Fort Wayne 4-3, Win Series and Home Stand

April 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Dayton, Ohio - Pabel Manzanero blasted a home run and added a double to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 4-3 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday night. With the win, the Dragons took two-out-of-three in the series with Fort Wayne and completed their five-game home stand with a record of 3-2.

The Dragons came from behind to win, battling back from a 2-1 deficit in the sixth inning. Dayton scored two in the bottom of the sixth and one more in the seventh to get the lead. Dragons closer Jesse Stallings pitched a scoreless ninth to hold a one-run lead for the save.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Miguel Hernandez, who had reached on an infield single, scored from first base on a double past third by Juan Martinez. Fort Wayne responded with a run in the fourth and another in the top of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead.

The Dragons responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. Manzanero blasted a solo home run with one out, his first homer of the year, to tie the game. The Dragons jumped ahead when Bren Spillane singled, went to second on Hernandez's ground out, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Martinez's two-out double off the left field fence to give Dayton a 3-2 lead.

Jonathan Willems belted a lead-off home run for the Dragons in the seventh to extend the lead to 4-2. Fort Wayne scored an unearned run against Dragons reliever Julio Pinto in the eighth to make it 4-3, but Stallings closed the door in the ninth.

Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan allowed just one run over four and two-thirds innings. He surrendered two hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Eduardo Salazar (1-0) replaced Marinan and worked two and one-third innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout to earn the win. Pinto entered the game to start the eighth inning and allowed one unearned run as Fort Wayne closed to within a run at 4-3. Stallings pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save, allowing only a one-out single.

The Dragons collected nine hits. Along with Manzanero's homer and double, Martinez enjoyed a big night with two doubles and two runs batted in. Spillane and Willems also had two hits each for Dayton. The Dragons had six extra base hits in the game, a season high.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-8) begin a six-game, seven-day road trip on Thursday night at Lansing (7-6) at 6:05 p.m. Lyon Richardson (0-1, 1.17) will start for Dayton against Lansing's Sean Wymer (0-0, 3.65). The series in Lansing continues on Friday night at 6:05 and Saturday afternoon at 1:05.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

For Dragons 2019 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

