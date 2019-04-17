Cougars Storm Back in Ninth

GENEVA, Illinois - Down two runs, the Kane County Cougars (8-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Burlington Bees (9-5), 5-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.

In the top of the first, the Bees struck for a run. Jordyn Adams led off the game with a walk. He reached third on an error by Cougar starter Justin Lewis. The next batter, Livan Soto, singled to drive in Adams and make it 1-0 Bees. The Cougars erased the deficit in the 2nd inning. Alek Thomas collected a one-out single. Eduardo Diaz followed with a double to put runners at second and third. With two outs, Jose Herrera hooked a double inside the right field line, plating both runners and pushing the Cougars ahead 2-1.

In the Bees' third inning, Soto led off with a single. With one out, Francisco Del Valle laced a double to the gap in right center. Cougar outfielder Eduardo Diaz started a relay that gunned out Soto at home, trying to score from first. However, the Bees regained the lead, 3-2, on Nonie Williams' two-run homer a batter later. The Bees added a run in the 7th inning when Del Valle doubled to left to score Spencer Griffin.

The Cougars' game-deciding rally began with one out in the ninth. Facing Bees' right-hander Mayky Perez, Alek Thomas and Eduardo Diaz walked. Eddie Hernandez followed with a single to load the bases. Before Jose Herrera strolled to the plate, Burlington made a pitching change, inserting Ben Morrison into the game. Herrera and Morrison engaged in a 10-pitch battle. Herrera ultimately roped a double down the right field line to tie the game, 4-4. The next batter, Jorge Perez, grounded a ball to shortstop Michael Stefanic. His throw home was late, and the Cougars celebrated the walk-off win.

Wesley Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win for the Cougars after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Perez (0-1) suffered the loss for Burlington. He was charged with all three runs in the ninth.

The Cougars head to Peoria to begin a three-game series with the Quad Cities River Bandits. The series is being played at Dozer Park due to flooding to the River Bandits' home ballpark in Davenport, Iowa. Game one is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

