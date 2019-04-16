TinCaps Game Notes: April 16 at Dayton (Game 13)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-5) @ Dayton Dragons (4-7)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. RHP Jhon De Jesus

Tuesday, April 16 - Fifth Third Field (Dayton, OH) - 7:00 PM (Game 13 / 140)

MONDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps fell to the Dragons, 4-0. It was the first time this season the 'Caps were shut out. Dayton scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning and added 2 more insurance runs in the eighth. TinCaps starter Angel Acevedo had a quality start with 6 innings and a career-high 7 strikeouts against 0 walks and only 4 hits allowed. This was also the first time in 2019 that Fort Wayne has dropped consecutive games.

BAT BOY BACK: When Ryan Weathers was 8 years old, his father (David Weathers) was a reliever for the Reds. David made 2 rehab appearances with the Dragons at Fifth Third Field on May 2 and May 3 against the Burlington Bees. Ryan served as a bat boy for the Dragons during those games. MLB.com now has Ryan as a Top 10 Padres prospect and a Top 90 prospect overall. See Page 3 for more on Ryan and his father.

HOOTON NO-HITTER: On this day in 1972, former TinCaps pitching coach Burt Hooton threw a no-hitter for the Cubs against the Phillies at Wrigley Field. Hooton spent the last 6 years as Fort Wayne's pitching coach. He was set to return this year, however, off-season knee surgery has sidelined him.

MEANWHILE, IN THE FORT: The 6th Annual Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series started on Monday at Parkview Field. There are 5 dates of double-headers featuring 20 area schools. Today at 4:30, Snider takes on South Side. At 7, it's Wawasee and Whitko. The action continues May 7-9.

STREAKING: There are 11 players in the MWL who've reached base safely in each of their first 10 games this season and 3 of them are TinCaps outfielders in Grant Little, Agustin Ruiz, and Dwanya Williams-Sutton.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps lead the Midwest League in runs scored with 60, averaging 5 per game.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Infielder Xavier Edwards is 2nd in Stolen Bases (6), tied for 2nd in Runs (10) & tied for 5th in Hits (14)... Outfielder Grant Little is tied for 9th in Hits (13)... Catcher Blake Hunt is tied for 5th in Doubles (4)... Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is tied for 4th in Runs (9)... Infielder Luis Almanzar is tied for 3rd in RBIs (11) & 7th in Home Runs (2)... Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 7th in Runs (8)... Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 9th in Hits (13), 5th in Doubles (4) & 10th in Batting Average (.351)... Lefty Ryan Weathers ranks 3rd in Strikeouts (17)... Lefty Joey Cantillo is tied for 10th in Strikeouts (14)... Righty Gabe Mosser is 2nd in WHIP (0.50).

200: Anthony Contreras, who's in his 4th season as the team's skipper, won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on Thursday. His win total now stands at 201. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09). "AC" ranks 3rd, also behind Randy Ready (209, 2004-206).

FOREVER YOUNG: The average age for a TinCaps position player thus far has been 20.1, the youngest in the Midwest League (MWL average: 21.2). The average age for a 'Caps pitcher is 20.8, also the youngest (MWL average: 21.8). Fort Wayne has had the most youthful lineup in the circuit each of the previous 5 years going back to 2014. The TinCaps had the youngest pitching staff in the league in 2016 and ranked tied for 2nd youngest in '18, 2nd youngest in '17, '13, and '12.

