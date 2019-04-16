Cougars Drop Third Straight

April 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





GENEVA, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (7-6) lost a 6-3 decision against the Burlington Bees (9-4) on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. Former Cougar Alexis Olmeda drove in the eventual game-winning run with a single in the 7th inning.

The Cougars and Bees exchanged a pair of runs in the second inning. After an error by Cougar third baseman Eddie Hernandez put Spencer Griffin at second base, Gleyvin Pineda knocked in the game's first run with a single. The Cougars evened the score on an RBI double by Brandon Leyton in the bottom half of the second.

The Cougars took a brief lead in the bottom of the third. Andy Yerzy started the frame with a single and advanced to third when the next batter, Zac Almond, doubled to left. L.T. Tolbert stepped in and delivered a sacrifice fly to push the Cougars ahead, 2-1. Two hits and two sacrifices gave the Bees the advantage in the fourth. Spencer Griffin singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, then scored on a throwing error by Cougar center fielder Alek Thomas. Alex Olmeda broke the tie in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

Alek Thomas left the yard for the first time in the bottom of the fifth, a solo shot to tie the game, 3-3. The game remained tied until Olmeda's RBI single in the seventh drove in Gleyvin Pineda. The Bees added two runs in the eighth, highlighted by Kevin Maitan's solo homer.

Cougar starter Ryan Weiss took no decision. He allowed three runs (one earned) in five innings. Reliever Ryan Miller (0-2) took the loss. Miller surrendered three runs in 2.1 innings. Robinson Pina (2-0) provided five innings of one-run ball out of the Bees bullpen to earn the win.

The Cougars and Bees close the three-game series and the Cougars' six-game homestand on Wednesday. Cougar starter Justin Lewis (0-1, 5.14) opposes Bees' left-hander Luis Alvarado (0-1, 3.86). First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Fans can run the bases postgame, presented by Sonic Drive-In. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or order online on kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.