Second Helping of Brats Merchandise Available from the Timber Rattlers

April 16, 2019





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Brats are coming back to Neuroscience Group Field and the only place to pick up this one-of-a-kind merchandise will be in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Snake Pit Team Store.

The Rattlers changed their nickname to the Brats for one game last season and wore some amazing jerseys. The Brats are set for a comeback this season with a new design for their jerseys. The Bratoberfest games this season are scheduled for May 31 and August 29.

Fans will have an opportunity to take home one of these specialty jerseys even if they are not at the game. Jerseys will be put up for auction on timberrattlersauctions.com and details on the start and end times for this auction will be announced in August. Proceeds from the jersey auctions will go to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Fund to benefit local charitable organizations.

The jerseys aren't the only thing brat-related that will be available this year. All new Brats t-shirts and hats may be purchased from the Snake Pit Team Store starting now. If you can't make it to the store at the stadium, you can always order online through TimberRattlers.com.

There is one last specially-designed jersey to be unveiled by the Rattlers. The Salute to Cows jerseys for the game on June 20 will be revealed in June.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 are on sale now! Ticket Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturdays from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

