SJHS & South Bend Cubs Team up for Seniors

April 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs and Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) have teamed up for the seniors of our community with special ticket pricing and activities for the 2019 season. They are also coming together to offer residents of St. Paul's and two South Bend Cubs players the unique living experience of residing together for the season at the senior community.

"For the past four seasons we have seen first-hand the passion that our senior community has for the South Bend Cubs organization as a whole," Team president Joe Hart said. "We are always excited and grateful to see them at Four Winds Field. It's an honor to continue these programs."

The Silver Sluggers program will offer a special ticket discount for any senior 55 years old or older. This discounted price will be $6 for a field box ticket - a 45-percent discount off the normal ticket price - at every Wednesday home game this season, beginning April 17.

Once a senior attends their first game, they will receive a Silver Sluggers card that will be punched each time they attend. After attending four Wednesday games, Silver Sluggers participants will receive a free South Bend Cubs Silver Sluggers hat. After attending seven Wednesday games or more, Silver Sluggers participants will be invited to a free ballpark picnic at the final Wednesday home game of the season, Aug. 21.

Seniors attending South Bend Cubs games as part of the Silver Sluggers program will be seated in a "Friendship Section," where they will have the opportunity to meet with old friends and make new ones. At each Wednesday home game, one Silver Sluggers participant will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

To receive a Silver Sluggers membership card, fans must visit the Four Winds Field Box Office and present a photo ID. Members must visit the Four Winds Field Box Office to receive their discounted game ticket.

Two South Bend Cubs players to live in senior community for the fourth season

The residents of St. Paul's have invited two South Bend Cubs players to be honorary residents for the fourth year. Pitchers, Brailyn Marquez and Eury Ramos will live at St. Paul's during the season as honorary "residents."

Last season, South Bend Cubs outfielder Chris Singleton and pitcher Brendan King were the residents at St. Paul's. Both Singleton and King described their experience as something that truly bettered themselves and opened their eyes that the game of baseball is much more than what is just played on the field.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for both our residents and the players," said Linda O'Neill, vice president, Operations, St. Paul's. "Each year our residents look forward to welcoming these players into their lives, rooting for them, and watching them grow and develop in the game of baseball and life."

"Some of our players come a long way from home to play in South Bend," Hart added. "The guys who get the pleasure of living at St. Paul's always walk away from the experience with great stories and their lives changed for the better. We are thrilled to continue this great tradition."

To welcome the South Bend Cubs baseball players to their new home, St. Paul's has scheduled a welcome brunch for Friday, April 26 at 9 am, where Hart and team mascot, Stu the Bear, will introduce two South Bend Cubs players to other residents within the Life Plan community. (Media are invited to the welcome brunch.)

