Timo STACKING His Account with @sjearthquakes
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
#mls
Check out the San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026
- Quakes erase early deficit, erupt for five second-half goals to improve to 8-1-0 for first time in club history - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rapids Earn a Point on the Road in 0-0 Draw with LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Plays to 0-0 Draw with Colorado Rapids - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Falls 0-2 to Reigning MLS Cup Champs Inter Miami CF - Real Salt Lake
- Galaxy Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Columbus Crew - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Secures 0-2 Victory on the Road over Real Salt Lake - Inter Miami CF
- Recap: Rapids Draw with LAFC to Earn First Point in BMO Stadium - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium - San Diego FC
- Academy Product Noah Allen Becomes All-Time Appearance Leader for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Second Consecutive Shutout Victory After 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Quakes erase early deficit, erupt for five second-half goals to improve to 8-1-0 for first time in club history
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Nick Fernandez Selected to Team of the Round for Round of 32 of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- San Jose Earthquakes Forwards Ousseni Bouda and Timo Werner, Head Coach Bruce Arena Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- San Jose earns first win at LAFC since 2020 and opens 4-0-0 on road for first time in club history
- Saturday Night Lights Expands