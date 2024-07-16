Timbers Unveil 'The Clive Kit' in Honor of Club Legend Clive Charles

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today unveiled 'The Clive Kit' in honor of club legend Clive Charles. As part of the throwback-themed adidas x MLS Archive Collection, Portland is one of just five teams in the league to launch a third kit in 2024. The Timbers will debut the jersey against LA Galaxy on July 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The kit celebrates Timbers legend Clive Charles' legacy and his global impact on the sport. Charles (Oct. 3, 1951 - Aug. 26, 2003) was a beloved player during the Timbers' NASL era from 1978-81. Beyond the stadium walls in Goose Hollow, Clive left an impact everywhere he went. He featured as one of the early Black players in the English Premier League for West Ham United, coached U.S. teams in the 1998 World Cup and 2000 Olympics, and was instrumental in the grass roots development of Portland soccer at the youth and collegiate levels. For his contributions to the club and to the sport, Clive is a member of the Timbers' Ring of Honor, and his No. 3 jersey was retired by the club shortly after his passing in 2003. To this day, No. 3 is the only retired jersey by the Timbers.

The Clive Kit features a victory crimson jersey, representing Clive's passion for the game and his players, his influence on the City of Roses and impact at West Ham. Shadow maroon piping down the side and adidas stripes across the shoulders help frame the jersey, with accents and elements in traditional club colors of Ponderosa and Bold Gold. A vintage look inspired by Timbers kits of the late 1970s and early '80s, this jersey features thin striped trims around the neck and sleeves. Reminiscent of Timbers shirts worn by Clive, a Timbers script is displayed across the chest and the club's Heritage logo is placed over the heart.

The jersey is part of adidas' 2024 Archive Collection - the line of third kits for select MLS clubs. The Archive Collection draws on inspiration from the past to tell club stories and share the depth of soccer history across North America. The collection includes jerseys, jackets, and Gazelle shoes that lean into a retro theme of each club's city and captures authentic stories important to the local community through bold and progressive designs. The MLS clubs participating in the inaugural year of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection are the Timbers, Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, LAFC and Sporting Kansas City.

The Clive Kit comes in authentic, replica, women's and youth silhouettes. Other capsule collection items available for purchase include scarves, hoodies, adidas jackets and shoes. All items are available for purchase online HERE. Limited items and sizes will be in stock at the PTFC Authentics primary team store located at Providence Park.

