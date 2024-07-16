Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United Preview

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns home to Allianz Field, hosting D.C. United in a mid-week match on Wednesday night.

The Loons return to play in front of home fans after breaking a six-game losing streak this past weekend - a 1-1 draw on the road at Houston Dynamo FC. 2024 MLS All-Star midfielder Robin Lod scored the lone goal on the night for Minnesota, notably his sixth goal of the regular season. Fellow midfielder Joseph Rosales provided the service into the box and earned his ninth assist of the season, to-date, marking his single-season career-high with the Loons.

From the Eastern Conference, D.C. United has had a difficult 2024 season. The Capital City's squad notably has one win across the past 12 games, which was a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC this past weekend. Forward Cristian Dájome scored a brace against Nashville, but it is striker Christian Benteke that is D.C.'s top threat to any defense, as he leads the team with 14 goals scored so far this season.

With both Canadian internationals - goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and striker Tani Oluwaseyi - expected to return from the 2024 Copa América and can be available for Minnesota on Wednesday, the Loons will have their fullest roster since early June. That said, will MNUFC fight and earn all three points in front of its home crowd, or will D.C. United steal the show on Wednesday night?

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)

DJ Taylor - Leg (Out)

Wil Trapp - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

Clint Irwin - Leg (Questionable)

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. D.C. UNITED

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.17.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 24

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 8-9-6 (30 pts. | 4-3-4 at home)

DC: 5-11-8 (23 pts. | 1-5-5 on the road)

