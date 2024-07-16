Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United Preview
July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns home to Allianz Field, hosting D.C. United in a mid-week match on Wednesday night.
The Loons return to play in front of home fans after breaking a six-game losing streak this past weekend - a 1-1 draw on the road at Houston Dynamo FC. 2024 MLS All-Star midfielder Robin Lod scored the lone goal on the night for Minnesota, notably his sixth goal of the regular season. Fellow midfielder Joseph Rosales provided the service into the box and earned his ninth assist of the season, to-date, marking his single-season career-high with the Loons.
From the Eastern Conference, D.C. United has had a difficult 2024 season. The Capital City's squad notably has one win across the past 12 games, which was a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC this past weekend. Forward Cristian Dájome scored a brace against Nashville, but it is striker Christian Benteke that is D.C.'s top threat to any defense, as he leads the team with 14 goals scored so far this season.
With both Canadian internationals - goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and striker Tani Oluwaseyi - expected to return from the 2024 Copa América and can be available for Minnesota on Wednesday, the Loons will have their fullest roster since early June. That said, will MNUFC fight and earn all three points in front of its home crowd, or will D.C. United steal the show on Wednesday night?
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)
DJ Taylor - Leg (Out)
Wil Trapp - Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
Clint Irwin - Leg (Questionable)
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. D.C. UNITED
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
07.17.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 24
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 8-9-6 (30 pts. | 4-3-4 at home)
DC: 5-11-8 (23 pts. | 1-5-5 on the road)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2024
- Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF to Host Toronto FC this Wednesday - Inter Miami CF
- Messi Suffers Ligament Injury - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Set for Western Conference Clash with LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park - Colorado Rapids
- New York City FC Makes Multi-Million Philanthropic Gift to York College - New York City FC
- CF Montréal to Take on New York Red Bulls in New Jersey - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Visit Philadelphia Union on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New York City FC - Atlanta United FC
- A Practice in Patience: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC Looking to Bounce Back in Midweek Matchup - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Loans Emerson Rodríguez to CR Vasco Da Gama - Inter Miami CF
- Jeffrey Chabon Joins GEODIS Park and Nashville SC as Director of Booking - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Add U.S. Men's National Team Legend Tim Howard to Ownership Group - Houston Dynamo FC
- Defender and Club Captain Steven Birnbaum Retires After 11 Seasons with D.C. United - D.C. United
- OSC Weekly Live Event Listings - OSC Original by Chris Blackmar
- Timbers Unveil 'The Clive Kit' in Honor of Club Legend Clive Charles - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF and adidas Unveil Club's Third Kit as Part of Special Throwback-Themed Archive Collection - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Continues Three-Game Road Gauntlet Wednesday at LAFC - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Unveil Retrograde Kit as Part of Adidas X MLS Archive Collection - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Dawid Bugaj - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United Preview
- Minnesota United Earns 1-1 Draw on the Road Against Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Hires Thomas Fawdry as Head of Goalkeeping
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo FC Preview