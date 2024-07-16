LA Galaxy Unveil Retrograde Kit as Part of Adidas X MLS Archive Collection

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today unveiled the Retrograde Kit as part the adidas x MLS Archive Collection. The Retrograde Kit goes on sale today, Tuesday, July 16 at 8:00 a.m. PT on MLSStore.com, www.adidas.com and at the LA Galaxy Team Store at Dignity Health Sports Park from 10:00 a.m. PT - 7:00 p.m. PT.

Pulling from the iconic LA Galaxy home kit from 1996, the Retrograde Kit celebrates the club's rich history by blending nostalgia and contemporary flair throughout the design of the jersey. Some of the highlights from the Retrograde Kit include the '96 crest, which is the club's first logo to celebrate and honor the Galaxy's rich history, the iconic "Los Angeles Galaxy" mark on the front of the jersey and the quasar pattern running down the middle of the jersey, symbolizing a reinterpretation of a classic element with the Galaxy's modern visual identity.

"We are thrilled to present the LA Galaxy's newest jersey, the Retrograde Kit, and honored to be included in the MLS Archive Collection featuring our partners adidas and Herbalife," said LA Galaxy President of Business Operations & Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun. "We look forward to wearing this third jersey, which blends nostalgia and modern elements from the Galaxy's past and present beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, July 17 against the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park."

Additionally, the third kit will display five stars on the jersey to represent the LA Galaxy's record five MLS Cups (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014). The kit will feature the Herbalife logo on the back of the jersey, the longest-standing jersey sponsorship in MLS history. The Retrograde Kit will be used by the LA Galaxy for select matches during the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

"We are incredibly proud to continue supporting the LA Galaxy as their long-time partner, and to be part of this voyage that celebrates our shared commitment to health, performance and community," said Ibi Montesino, managing director of Herbalife North America. "Utilizing this unique launch experience gives us an opportunity to create excitement for this new jersey and the remainder of the 2024 season among our independent distributors, LA Galaxy players, and the fans."

To commemorate the official "launch" of the Retrograde Kit, Herbalife collaborated with the LA Galaxy to send both the new kit and a 1996 original kit into space. To view the launch of the kit into space, click here.

Consisting of jerseys, jackets and Gazelle shoes that lean into a retro theme of each club's city that captures authentic stories important to the local community through bold and progressive designs, the LA Galaxy are one of five MLS clubs (Inter Miami CF, LAFC, Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City) that are part of the inaugural year of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection.

For more information on the Retrograde Kit, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/retrogradekit.

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning off game-issued Retrograde Kits from the match against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 17. The auction opens today, Tuesday, July 16 at 1:00 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute in the match against Colorado on July 17. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. All proceeds benefit the LA Galaxy Foundation.

