Messi Suffers Ligament Injury
July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for captain Leo Messi.
After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle. The captain's availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery.
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2024
- Inter Miami CF to Host Toronto FC this Wednesday - Inter Miami CF
- Messi Suffers Ligament Injury - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Set for Western Conference Clash with LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park - Colorado Rapids
- New York City FC Makes Multi-Million Philanthropic Gift to York College - New York City FC
- CF Montréal to Take on New York Red Bulls in New Jersey - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Visit Philadelphia Union on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New York City FC - Atlanta United FC
- A Practice in Patience: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC Looking to Bounce Back in Midweek Matchup - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Loans Emerson Rodríguez to CR Vasco Da Gama - Inter Miami CF
- Jeffrey Chabon Joins GEODIS Park and Nashville SC as Director of Booking - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Add U.S. Men's National Team Legend Tim Howard to Ownership Group - Houston Dynamo FC
- Defender and Club Captain Steven Birnbaum Retires After 11 Seasons with D.C. United - D.C. United
- OSC Weekly Live Event Listings - OSC Original by Chris Blackmar
- Timbers Unveil 'The Clive Kit' in Honor of Club Legend Clive Charles - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF and adidas Unveil Club's Third Kit as Part of Special Throwback-Themed Archive Collection - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Continues Three-Game Road Gauntlet Wednesday at LAFC - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Unveil Retrograde Kit as Part of Adidas X MLS Archive Collection - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Dawid Bugaj - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF to Host Toronto FC this Wednesday
- Messi Suffers Ligament Injury
- Inter Miami CF Loans Emerson Rodríguez to CR Vasco Da Gama
- Inter Miami CF and adidas Unveil Club's Third Kit as Part of Special Throwback-Themed Archive Collection
- Inter Miami CF Launches Scoreboard Shoutout Initiative to Support Local Organizations