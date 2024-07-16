Messi Suffers Ligament Injury

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for captain Leo Messi.

After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle. The captain's availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery.

