Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it hosts New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.
Atlanta holds an all-time record of 4-5-7 against NYCFC in MLS play: 3-1-3 at home and 1-4-4 on the road in the series. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in their first meeting of 2024 at Citi Field on April 6, with Jamal Thiaré scoring the equalizing goal in the 65th minute.
Saba Lobjanidze, Daniel Ríos and Thiaré are tied for the team-lead with five goals each this season.
Atlanta ranks in the top-six in MLS in both shots on target per 90 minutes (14.6) and shot creating attempts per 90 minutes (25.5).
Atlanta sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 24 points heading into a pair of home matches this week before MLS pauses for Leagues Cup 2024. NYCFC sits in fifth place on 36 points with a 3-6-2 away record this season.
