Inter Miami CF to Host Toronto FC this Wednesday

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (14W-4L-5D, 47 points) is set to resume MLS regular season action after a bye week for the team by hosting Toronto FC (8W-13L-3D, 27 points) this Wednesday, July 17. Kick off at Chase Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium.

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are returning for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Scoreboard Shoutout Initiative

Inter Miami announced a new community initiative that allows fans to give back. By purchasing a Scoreboard Shoutout, fans can dedicate a message to be displayed on the stadium scoreboard, with all of the proceeds, excluding transactional fees, going to a selected local community-based organization each month. This initiative will run for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The Scoreboard Shoutout program kicks off this month, with shoutouts available for purchase for the upcoming home matches on Glioblastoma Awareness Day on July 17, vs. Toronto FC and July 20 vs. Chicago Fire FC. For these two games, the Glioblastoma Research Organization has been selected as the beneficiary of the proceeds. For additional information on Glioblastoma Research Organization please visit Gbmresearch.org.

"We are so grateful to partner with Inter Miami to spread awareness about such an important and underfunded cause. My goal when starting the organization was to connect individuals from across the globe who are facing similar situations, so they don't have to go through their GBM journey alone. This is something my family didn't have the luxury of benefiting from when my dad was sick," said Amber Barbach, Founder & Director, The Glioblastoma Research Organization

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Previous Match

Inter Miami will aim to bounce back quickly after falling on the road against FC Cincinnati in the team's past match on July 6.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami (14W-4L-5D, 47 points) will host Toronto currently sitting second in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 47 points (one point behind the team in first place) and leading the league in goals with a total 51 goals (three more than the next team). Additionally, only LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls (9) have scored more goals from counterattacks than Inter Miami (7) this regular season.

Player Records and Milestones

Captain Lionel Messi and forward Leonardo Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 28 across all competitions (25 in MLS) and Messi 25 (13 in MLS). They trail Gonzalo Higuaín who scored 29 times for Inter Miami (all in MLS). Messi (15 in MLS), meanwhile, leads the team with the most assists in Club history with 20 across all competitions each and attacker Robert Taylor (13 in MLS) is second with 19 assists across all competitions.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Taylor are tied as the players with most appearances in Club history with 99 across all competitions and could become the first players to reach 100 appearances for Inter Miami on Wednesday. In terms of MLS appearances, Taylor is first with 81 (one in playoffs), while Callender is second with 80 (one in playoffs each).

Back in the Mix

Following their time on international duty with their respective national teams at the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América, midfielder Matías Rojas and forward Luis Suárez will be available for selection on Wednesday.

Previously Against Toronto FC

Inter Miami and Toronto FC have previously faced each other eight times, with a record of six wins and two losses for the Club.

Last time out, Inter Miami earned a 4-0 win at Chase Stadium in 2023 MLS regular season action last septemeber.

Familiar Faces

Wednesday's clash may present reunions for members of both squads. Notably, Inter Miami stars Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez may once again face current Toronto standouts Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne after previously facing each other in European fútbol.

Alba previously matched up against Bernardeschi five times and seven times against Insigne while playing for FC Barcelona or the Spanish national team, while Bernardeschi and Insigne represented Juventus or Napoli, respectively, or Italy's national team.

Suárez, meanwhile, faced Insigne and Bernardeschi once each in UEFA Champions League matchups while he was at FC Barcelona and Bernardeschi and Insigne were playing for Juventus and Napoli, respectively.

Scouting Toronto FC

Toronto will visit South Florida after most recently defeating the Philadelphia Union 2-1 at home on July 13. In all, the Canadian-based side has recorded eight wins, 13 losses and three draws for a total 27 points and sits eight in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Bernardeschi leads the team in goals this regular season with eight, while Bernardeschi and winger Insigne are tied as the top assist providers with six.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.