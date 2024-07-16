Rapids Set for Western Conference Clash with LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (11-8-5, 38 pts.) hit the road for a midweek matchup with the LA Galaxy (12-5-7, 43 pts.) on Wednesday night. Kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park is set for 8:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Wednesday's matchup will be a clash in Carson, California, between two of the top Western Conference sides at this point of the MLS regular season. With LA and Colorado currently ranked 3rd and 4th respectively in the West, three points will be crucial for both clubs as they jostle for positioning in a crowded Conference.

This will be the 83rd regular-season matchup between the two MLS charter clubs and the first of two contests that are currently scheduled for this year. While the Galaxy have had the edge in the all-time series, Colorado has had most of the success over the past six seasons. Since 2018, the Rapids hold a 7-1-3 record with a +7 goal differential over their past eleven 11 meetings.

As of late, Colorado's consistent results has earned them their spot in the upper half of the Conference standings. Having only lost one match in their last seven, the Rapids will look to continue their success in a tough matchup on the road this Wednesday.

Most recently for Colorado was a tight battle with the New York Red Bulls at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. After conceding late in the first half, the Rapids defense stood strong and prevented little to no dangerous attacks from the opposition. While down, the Rapids kept their offensive pressure up and eventually forced an own goal from New York after captain Keegan Rosenberry whipped in a perfect cross. The match ended 1-1, extending Colorado's home unbeaten streak to seven matches.

On the other end, the Galaxy are coming off a tough loss at the hands of FC Dallas on the road. Goals from Petar Musa and Logan Farrington were enough to take care of an LA side that has had its fair share of success away from home this season. Apart from their success on the road, the Galaxy have been dominant at home in 2024. The club currently holds a 7-1-3 record at home, but are undefeated at Dignity Health Sports Park, with their only home loss coming at the Rose Bowl against LAFC.

There will be no shortage of familiarity between these two clubs, as there are plenty of connections on both ends of Wednesday's matchup. To start, Rapids head coach Chris Armas will be going against the club that drafted him in the first round of the 1996 MLS Supplemental Draft. In over 50 appearances, Armas logged four goals and six assists. In addition to Armas, Rapids forward Kévin Cabral spent two seasons with the LA Galaxy, recording 67 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals, and delivering nine assists.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.