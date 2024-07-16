Houston Dynamo Football Club Add U.S. Men's National Team Legend Tim Howard to Ownership Group

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club Majority Owner and Chairman Ted Segal announced today that U.S. Men's National Team legend Tim Howard joined the Club as a minority investor. The recent National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee joins the club which collectively owns the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League and Houston Dynamo FC of Major League Soccer and operates Shell Energy Stadium and Houston Sports Park, as well as Dynamo and Dash Charities.

We are proud to welcome Tim Howard to our ownership group at the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo, said Segal. His wealth of experience across soccer, both as a player at the highest levels and subsequently as a sporting director and media analyst, will be invaluable within ownership as we continue to build a competitive and successful organization. Moreover, Tim's commitment to using his unique platform to positively impact communities in need aligns with the values of our organization.

Howard played goalkeeper at the highest level for both club and country for nearly two decades and was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame earlier this year for his contributions to the sport. He was part of the ownership group that established Memphis 901 FC in the United Soccer League (USL) in 2018 and spent five years as the sporting director for the club. Howard is also an analyst for NBC Sports' English Premier League coverage. He made his broadcast debut on NBC Sports in 2013 and joined the network full-time in Aug. 2020.

As someone who has dedicated my life to the sport of soccer, I am thrilled to join the Houston Dash and Dynamo ownership group, stated Howard. This opportunity allows me to further contribute to the growth of the game in the United States and connect with the passionate soccer fans who call Houston home.

As a player, Howard represented the U.S. Men's National Team from 2002 to 2017 and won the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2007 and 2017. He finished with eight appearances at the FIFA World Cup after he competed at the tournament in 2010 in South Africa and in 2014 in Brazil. He earned 121 appearances for the national team and was voted the Concacaf Goalkeeper of the Year three times (2013-2015).

Howard played 13 seasons in the English Premier League from 2003 to 2016. He spent three seasons with Manchester United and 10 seasons with Everton. In the United States, he began his professional career with the North Jersey Imperials in the USL prior to playing five seasons in MLS for the MetroStars. The former goalkeeper returned to MLS in 2016 to play for the Colorado Rapids and retired from the sport in 2020.

Houston Dynamo Football Club ownership also includes basketball superstar James Harden and Lyle Ayes, the founder and CEO of Verance Capital, who serves as HDFC Vice Chairman.

