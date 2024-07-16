CF Montréal to Take on New York Red Bulls in New Jersey

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, New Jersey - CF Montréal heads to New Jersey this Wednesday to take on the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Playing three games in eight days, the Montrealers will visit the Red Bulls with an overall record of 10-14-3 and 2-12-0 on their opponents' home turf since 2012.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will face a tough challenge in the Garden State, taking on a rival unbeaten in ten home games in 2024 (6-0-4). The last time the Red Bulls lost at home was on September 30, 2023, in a 1-0 defeat by Chicago.

After Saturday's shutout victory over Atlanta, Montreal finds itself in 10th place in the East. Laurent Courtois' team currently holds 26 points, tied with Nashville SC.

After a lengthy absence of almost six weeks with Canada at Copa América 2024, internationals Mathieu Choinière, Samuel Piette and Joel Waterman are back in Montreal. Canada finished fourth at the prestigious South American tournament, losing on penalties to Uruguay in the semi-finals on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Piette's next start will be his 176th in MLS, which would place him in a tie with Evan Bush for the most games played, for goalkeepers and field players, with CF Montréal in MLS. The midfielder is also nine minutes behind Lloyd Barker for the eighth most minutes played by a field player in the club's history.

Sandro Schwarz's team are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, led offensively by Scotland's Lewis Morgan, who has 10 goals and four assists to his name.

