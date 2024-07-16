A Practice in Patience: Ingredients of the Match

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC is set to clash with the defending MLS Cup Champions, Columbus Crew, fresh off a 3-1 triumph over the top-seeded FC Cincinnati.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

A Practice in Patience

The Columbus Crew are currently ranked 1st in the entire league, boasting the highest average possession numbers per match at an impressive 59.5%. In stark contrast, Charlotte FC has the 4th lowest average possession in the league, at just 45.1%.

It's safe to say that Charlotte won't see much of the ball... but that's okay.

The Crown have actually shown greater threat in matches where they have less possession this season. The team thrives on a counter-attacking style, which means they will have plenty of opportunities, but patience will be key.

The Crew's strategy revolves around luring players out of position to create gaps. Charlotte must be disciplined and patient, avoiding the urge to press too quickly, as this would play into Columbus's hands. By exercising patience, Charlotte can exploit counterattacking opportunities and strike the Crew when they are most exposed.

Westwood's Vital Contribution

When these opportunities arise, no one is better equipped than Ashley Westwood to take advantage. Westwood delivered a hat-trick of assists in the team's 3-1 triumph over Eastern Conference leaders, FC Cincinnati, with one assist coming directly from a counterattack.

Westwood's exceptional vision and passing ability from midfield enable him to identify openings and make decisive passes that break down defenses. The captain is having an all-star caliber season and will need to deliver another outstanding performance if Charlotte hopes to defeat Columbus on the road.

Maintain the Mentality

Charlotte's victory over FC Cincinnati was significant for many reasons. The Crown had never scored at TQL Stadium; the hosts were riding a three-game winning streak, yet Charlotte emerged victorious. Such wins can be transformative for a season, but they can also hinder progress if not approached correctly.

"The win against Cincinnati was a big one, but it's the past; now we need to come Wednesday with the same mentality... if we think that we are going to relax, it's not going to work," said CLTFC winger Liel Abada.

It's crucial for Charlotte to face the Crew with the same fearless mentality. They should use the Cincinnati win to boost their confidence while also ensuring they don't become overconfident.

The team has demonstrated that they can compete with any opponent, and now they have another opportunity to prove it. By adhering to their game plan and staying focused, Charlotte FC has the potential to secure another significant victory and further strengthen their position in the league.

Hey Charlotte FC Fans,

When it comes to Match Day...it's all about the food and Harris Teeter has everything you need. Score big with deals from great brands like these: McCormick Salt & Pepper Grinders, Taco Seasoning Mix, Grill Mates Marinade Mix, Cheez-It, Pringles, and PopTarts.

Stop in your Harris Teeter for great savings on Match Day foods. Harris Teeter, Official Grocery Store of Charlotte FC!

CLB WATCH PARTY

Join us to watch Charlotte FC's match up against Columbus Crew

Wednesday, July 17th | Kickoff at 7:30 PM | Ed's Tavern

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.