New York City FC Makes Multi-Million Philanthropic Gift to York College

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







QUEENS, NY - New York City FC today announced a $7.5 million philanthropic gift to York College to build on the Club's ongoing relationship and support its mission of providing high-quality education to Queens and beyond. This represents York College's largest philanthropic gift since its founding. These unrestricted funds will be used to aid in the growth of the college's programs and services for students, faculty and staff around health and wellness.

"New York City FC is a proven leader, both on and off the field, and their support underscores the importance of strengthening the academic programs and services we offer at York College," said York College's Interim President Claudia Schrader. "We are excited and grateful for this gift, not only to York, but to the southeast Queens community. It will give us an opportunity to accelerate the mission of this 58-year institution into the next generation. Thank you, New York City FC."

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, "CUNY is grateful to partners such as New York City FC for seeing the value in investing in our colleges. This gift to York College, the largest donation in its history, will benefit students, faculty, and the campus community. Together we are lifting New York."

"York College has been an important member of the Queens and larger New York City community since its founding nearly 60 years ago. Today's gift will help bring more high-quality education to its students, whether they're from Queens or from around the world," said Marty Edelman, New York City FC Vice Chairman. "New York City FC is proud to grow our support for York College through this historic philanthropic gift that will bring much-needed funds to the college and look forward to continuing our partnership with this important educational institution."

The first $2 million of the pledged $7.5 million donation is already available to York College. It will be used to invest in health and wellness programs across the College. York College is determined to put this investment towards renovations to the fitness center, a student health, wellness and resource hub, program funds for health and professional programs, and athletics transportation. They also plan to give an opportunity for members of the campus to request funds.

"The York College Foundation is thankful for this transitional gift, which will enhance the community for years to come," said Eric Deutsch, Foundation Board Chairman. "We are proud to partner with New York City FC and City in the Community to create a path to grow youth leaders and soccer in the community."

Today's announcement builds on New York City FC's existing programming investment and partnership with York College. Through the Club's nonprofit foundation, City in the Community, New York City FC has worked with York College students as part of its Youth Leadership Training Program to mentor the next generation of community soccer leaders. As part of today's announcement, New York City FC and York College will expand their partnership to bring more youth leadership and soccer programming to students.

"When our students have the tools and support they need, their possibilities are limitless," said Speaker Adrienne Adams. "An investment in our scholars is an investment in our city's future, and New York City Football Club's philanthropic gift will be critical to strengthening York College's programs, services, and supports for the entire campus community. I thank NYCFC for their generosity and support."

"I have worked hand in hand with New York City FC to bring essential resources to Queens, and today is a demonstration that when you find the right partners, good things happen. This $7.5 million gift to York College is a prime example of how this club is investing in our borough's future beyond the pitch," said Council Member Francisco Moya. "I'm excited to see how this partnership with York College will create even more opportunities and strengthen our community."

"York College has been a cornerstone of education in our community for decades, and this partnership with New York City FC will further enhance its impact," said New York City Council Member Nantasha Williams. "The ongoing commitment New York City FC has shown to Queens, especially in supporting youth development and education, is truly commendable. This collaboration will create valuable opportunities for our students and strengthen our neighborhood for years to come."

"I want to thank the NYCFC for this historic investment in York College and its students. It's important to uplift our educational institutions and our student athletes, and we're grateful for our partnership with NYCFC for making that a reality," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "I commend NYCFC for their investments in Queens and look forward to continuing our partnership as we eagerly await the opening of its new, all-electric stadium at Willets Point."

