OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

July 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)







As Major League Baseball takes a breath during their All-Star Break, the independent leagues keep the bats swinging this week. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

Tuesday is all about the American Association and Appalachian League with both rolling out a full schedule of games. At 11:30 am in the American Association, the Milwaukee Milkmen complete a suspended game against the Chicago Dogs, a half-hour later the Kansas City Monarchs host the Lincoln Saltdogs The Appalachian League's featured match-up hits at 7 pm with the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Danville Otterbots battling for first place in the league's Eastern Division. On Wednesday, the two leagues, once again, provide full schedules, while we also get midweek soccer. At 7 pm, the Maryland Bobcats meet Club De Lyon in the National Independent Soccer Association, and in Major League Soccer, two of the teams in a three-way tie for first in the West, LAFC and Real Salt Lake, battle in a 10:45 match-up.

The MLB Draft League adds to the baseball schedule on Thursday with the first half winner Williamsport Crosscutters hosting the Frederick Keys at 6:35 pm. The only non-baseball entry of the day is the MLS Next Pro offering up Minnesota United FC2 v Austin FC II at 7 pm. On Friday, the Canadian Football League gets its week going at 7 pm as the Edmonton Elks visit the Ottawa RedBlacks. Later that evening, Winnipeg and Saskatchewan lock heads at 9:30 pm. Football indoors features the Indoor Football League's Massachusetts Pirates visiting the Tulsa Oilers at 8:05 pm.

Saturday kicks off at noon in the NISA as Georgia FC meets the Michigan Stars. Basketball hits the networks with The Basketball Tournament at 1 pm on FOX and BIG3's Portland showcase airs on CBS at 4 pm. At 3 pm, the Premier Lacrosse League takes the stage on ABC as the Boston Cannons host the New York Atlas. The IFL is in the final week of its regular season, and the Arizona Rattlers travel to San Antonio looking for the final open playoff spot.

On Sunday, the Northern Arizona Wranglers meets the Duke City Gladiators in hopes of nabbing that IFL spot as well. The International League gets Sunday going with a 1 pm game between the Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets on Stadium. The Division II United Soccer League Championship gets some time in the national spotlight with a 4 pm match between the Oakland Roots and Sacramento Republic on CBS. In Women's Soccer, Golazo! features a couple of Femenil Summer Cup games with the Washington Spirit meeting Chivas at 4;30 pm and Portland Thorns up against Tijuana at 7 pm.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, July 16

12:05 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

12:30 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Kingsport Axemen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Runners @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:45 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV



Wednesday, July 17

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Kingsport Axemen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Runners @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm NISA: Maryland Bobcats v Club De Lyon NISA+

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:30 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm MLS: Nashville SC v Orlando City SC YouTube

10:00 pm NISA: Irvine Zeta v Arizona Monsoon NISA+

10:45 pm MLS: LAFC v Real Salt Lake YouTube



Thursday, July 18

12:00 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

1:00 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

6:30 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Runners @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greenville Flyers @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm MLSNP: MNUFC2 v Austin FC II YouTube

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:17 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:35 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV



Friday, July 19

6:30 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm CFL: Edmonton Elks @ Ottawa Redblacks CFL+

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Runners @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:05 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

8:00 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

8:05 pm IFL: Massachusetts Pirates @ Tulsa Oilers YouTube

8:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm MLSNP: NYCFC II v Philadelphia Union 2 YouTube

9:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

9:30 pm CFL: Winnipeg Blue Bombers @ Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL+



Saturday, July 20

12:00 pm NISA: Georgia FC v Michigan Stars NISA+

1:00 pm TBT: The Basketball Tournament FOX

3:00 pm PLL: New York Atlas @ Boston Cannons ABC

3:00 pm MLSNP: Tacoma Defiance v LAFC 2 YouTube

4:00 pm BIG3: Portland, OR Showcase CBS

5:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots v Greenville Flyboys APPY

5:30 pm NISA: Savannah Clovers v Club De Lyon FC NISA+

6:00 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

6:35 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greenville Flyboys @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Elizabethton River Runners APPY

7:00 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

7:00 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:00 pm AA: Milwaukee Monarchs @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:05 pm IFL: Arizona Rattlers @ San Antonio Gunslingers YouTube

7:05 pm IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers @ Jacksonville Sharks YouTube

7:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

7:05 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

8:00 pm Femenil Summer Cup: Kansas City Current v Houston Dash Golazo!

8:05 pm IFL: Green Bay Blizzard @ Sioux Falls Storm YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Iowa Barnstormers @ Frisco Fighters YouTube

8:06 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm MLS: Sporting Kansas City v St. Louis City SC AppleTV

8:30 pm WNBA: All-Star Game - USAB Women's National Team v Team WNBA ABC

9:05 pm IFL: Bay Area Panthers @ San Diego Strike Force YouTube

10:00 pm NISA: Los Angeles Force v Irvine Zeta FC NISA+

10:30 pm NISA: Capo FC v Arizona Monsoon NISA+

10:45 pm MLS: LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers AppleTV



Sunday, July 21

1:00 pm IL: Rochester Red Wings @ Syracuse Mets Stadium

2:00 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

2:00 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

2:00 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

2:05 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

4:00 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

4:00 pm USL: Oakland Roots SC v Sacramento Republic FC CBS

4:05 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

4:30 pm Femenil Summer Cup: Washington Spirit v Chivas Golazo!

5:00 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

5:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

5:30 pm APL: Greenville Flyboys @ Danville Otterbots APPY

5:30 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Elizabethton River Runners APPY

5:30 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

5:30 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Bristol State Liners APPY

5:30 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm MLSNP: New York Red Bulls II v Orlando City B YouTube

7:00 pm Femenil Summer Cup: Portland Thorns v Tijuana Golazo!

7:06 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV







