IFL Coaches Poll - Week 18

July 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Week 18 of the 2024 IFL has come to an end, with just one week in the regular season remaining. The top four spots in this week's poll stay the same from last week, while the Knight Hawks squeak into the top five. Here's the list of how IFL coaches rank the league in its entirety.

Frisco Fighters (-)

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (-)

San Diego Strike Force (-)

Vegas Knight Hawks (+2)

Arizona Rattlers (-1)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (-1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-)

Massachusetts Pirates (-)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (-)

Tulsa Oilers (-)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

Duke City Gladiators (+2)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)

Sioux Falls Storm (-2)

The Eastern Conference has all four teams set for the playoffs, while the seeding will have to wait another week to shake out. In the Western Conference, Bay Area clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference while one spot still remains between Arizona and Northern Arizona. Joining the top five, the Vegas Knight Hawks are the highest risers from last week's poll.

Week 19 features one last eight-game slate taking place from Friday and Sunday. The action begins on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT between the Massachusetts Pirates and the Tulsa Oilers. Catch all the Week 19 action streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel.

