IFL Announces Partnership with adidas and Game One for Team Uniforms & Apparel

July 16, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Leading Team Sports Retailer, Game One, announced today that they have partnered with the Indoor Football League as their team gear provider for the next 5 years.

"We are excited to collaborate with the IFL," said Pat Weber, President & CEO of Game One. "The IFL's energetic spirit and passion for the game make this an ideal partnership. This is a great opportunity to join forces with adidas in supporting the IFL's talented athletes, dedicated coaches, and outstanding organization."

Game One will outfit the 16 teams of the IFL in adidas uniforms & apparel as they take the field next spring. The 19-week regular season is slated to kick off on March 16, 2025.

"To be the best, you have to align yourself with the best in every industry. Which is precisely why we're partnering with Game One and adidas." said IFL Commissioner, Todd Tryon. "When you have the opportunity to apply the quality and consistency of adidas across our entire league, you make it happen."

Game One is a leader in sports equipment and apparel, with more than 160 sales reps serving 13,000 active customers across 38 states. Learn more at Game-One.com.

