Inter Miami CF Loans Emerson Rodríguez to CR Vasco Da Gama

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has loaned winger Emerson Rodríguez to Brazilian club CR Vasco Da Gama through June 2025, with an option to buy at the end of the loan.

Rodríguez initially signed for Inter Miami in January 2022 ahead of the Club's third season in the league. The 23-year-old Colombian attacker went on to make 25 MLS appearances for the Club, scoring two goals, while also playing three times for the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate team Inter Miami CF II, recording three goals in the process, before being loaned out to Liga Dimayor l side Millonarios FC for the 2024 season, scoring two goals and two assists in 11 appearances for the Colombian side.

