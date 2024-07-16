Inter Miami CF and adidas Unveil Club's Third Kit as Part of Special Throwback-Themed Archive Collection
July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami's retro-inspired third kit will be available for purchase at the Team Store located at Chase Stadium during Wednesday's match and is now available at MLSstore.com
Inter Miami CF and adidas today announced the official unveiling of the Club's highly-anticipated third kit. Tapping on 80's nostalgia, Inter Miami's archive kit leans heavily on the vibrancy of vintage Miami style. The collection consists of a jersey, jacket, Gazelle, and Samba shoes, featuring bold and progressive designs.
Inter Miami's First Team players will debut the third kit on Saturday, July 20 during the match against Chicago Fire FC. Fans can get their hands on the third kit at the Team Store at Chase Stadium starting on Wednesday, July 17 during the match against Toronto FC or purchase it now at MLSstore.com.
Drawing on the nostalgic look of sports broadcasting, advertising, magazines and catalogs, the Archive Collection combines different visual languages to create a unique narrative. By celebrating the past while also staying relevant to the next generation of fans, the collection is not just a throwback, the vintage aesthetic and authentic details pay homage to the greatness that never fades.
