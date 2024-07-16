FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC Looking to Bounce Back in Midweek Matchup

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After a disappointing weekend result, FC Cincinnati is eager to turn the page to the future as The Orange and Blue welcome Chicago Fire FC to TQL Stadium Wednesday night. The midweek matchup comes just days after the 3-1 defeat over the weekend and allows FCC to rebound quickly and get back to winning ways as they look to finish the week strong.

In the last home match before the 2024 Leagues Cup break, FCC is looking to take a winning streak into the break and position themselves for success after the month long league match stoppage comes to an end.

But before that FC Cincinnati look to rebound from the weekend, and while the performance left a lot to be desired (FCC Head Coach Pat Noonan described the performance as "as bad as it's been for our group,") there were positives to build from that they will look to stoke the flames of.

"I liked the way we continue to play," Pat Noonan said, highlighting the fight after going down by a couple goals and a man on Saturday. "I think that part was good, because we still found a couple chances...it's also important not to concede goals - and I know that there could have been a goal if not for the offsides on the set piece - we just need to be more prepared to organize when we have enough time. But it's important that you're not conceding goals when you're down to man and finding ways to still defend in a good way."

Under Noonan, FCC has been excellent at turning the page and adapting to a new opponent quickly, tallying a 13-3-5 record on matches with three or fewer days off. Part of that has been the ability to turn their attention to a new opponent while learning the lessons of a past one quickly.

"It's not hard to turn the page," Noonan explained. "We had a good discussion and now, today, the focus is looking at part of the video with our discussion around Chicago...working on some things in preparation for Wednesday."

The Orange and Blue enter Wednesday at the top of the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield tables with 48 points. In each of the last six seasons 48 points would, on its own, be enough to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC - Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium

HOW TO WATCH

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TV Talent (English, Apple): Nate Bukaty (PxP), Devon Kerr (Analyst)

TV Talent (Spanish, Apple): Diego Pessolano (PXP), Daniel Chapela (Analysis)

Radio: ESPN 1530

Radio Talent: Tom Gelehrter (PXP), Kevin McCloskey (Analyst)

All-time vs Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati improved on its already leading all-time record over their windy city opponents earlier this season, taking down Chicago Fire FC 2-1 at Soldier Field in the season's first road match. Aaron Boupendza and Miles Robinson scored to improve FCC record to 5-3-3 and 3-1-1 since Pat Noonan took over the club in 2022.

In the last visit to TQL Stadium for Chicago, Luciano Acosta scored in the 83 minute to defeat The Fire. The goal was Acosta's seventh of the season and sixth in as many games, beginning the resume of an MVP for the eventual title holder.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Windy City - Since joining MLS in 2019, FC Cincinnati have earned one win over Chicago Fire in every season except for 2020. But the Orange and Blue have never swept the season series over Chicago. FCC swept Atlanta United for the first time earlier this year.

On Short Notice - Under Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati have historically fared well on Wednesday. Under Noonan since 2022, across all competitions, FCC are 13-3-5 in 21 matches falling on a Wednesday. The Orange and Blue are 4-1-0 on Hump Day this season, with three more scheduled Wednesday matches this season, including against Chicago.

On Top - FC Cincinnati are solely atop the Supporters' Shield standings. FC Cincinnati are the first team since the 2011 LA Galaxy to lead the Shield race this deep into the following season (23 games in) the year after winning it. The 2010 and 2011 Galaxy were the last club to win the Shield in consecutive seasons.

Quick Starts - FC Cincinnati are the only MLS club which has not conceded a goal in the first 15 minutes of a match this season. The earliest goal allowed by FCC this year came on April 6 vs New York Red Bulls (Frankie Amaya, 19th minute).

Olympian - Last week, Miles Robinson was named to the United States roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics beginning later this month in France. Robinson is the first Olympian in FCC history as the U.S. men will compete in the games for the first time since 2008.

Scouting Chicago Fire FC (5-11-7, 22 points, 13th in Eastern Conference, T-L-W-L-L)

The Fire have struggled to find their footing in 2024 but have scratched out surprise performances that have shown a proof of quality, making preparing for Chicago a interesting challenge. With victories over Toronto, Philadelphia and LA Galaxy and taking points against NYCFC and New York Red Bulls, on any given day Chicago can summon the needed effort to earn a result.

"We have to understand the threat that they provide and the challenges that we will face and understand - just like you saw in Charlotte - if you are not prepared and if you are not ready for the next opponent, anybody can beat us," FCC Head Coach Pat Noonan said Monday. "So we need to have a good response from our last performance."

Chicago Fire FC are a team that, defensively, will look to press the ball and put FCC players under pressure to make good decisions. In their recent matches, The Fire have used unrelenting intensity to harass opponents and force more technically gifted sides into errant passes and poor touches.

Similar to FC Cincinnati, Chicago typically deploys a three man centerback group within a five man back line. However that is where the similarities stop as The Fire then level out the midfield with three across the middle and two up top. Striker Hugo Cuypers, a DP from Belgium after a stint at KAA Gent (the same club Yuya Kubo played for in Belgium), is the only player to have made all 23 starts for the club this season. Cuypers, 27, leads Chicago in goal scoring contributions with nine goals and one assist. With him at the top is Swiss forward Maren Haile-Salassie, who has five goals and two assists of his own.

In the midfield, with famed attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri away at the European Championships, MLS veteran Kellyn Acosta and homegrown youngster Brian Gutiérrez have split the middle and Paraguay international Gastón Giménez has centered them. Acosta, a defensively oriented player, typically holds down the middle with the young Gutiérrez going forward to join the attack.

One of the youngest starting keepers in the league man's the mesh for Chicago. At just 20 years old, and turning as much earlier this year, homegrown Chicago native keeper Chris Brady made 30 starts in 2023 and has made 22 this year already. Brady has made 70 saves this season and held three clean sheets.

