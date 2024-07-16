Defender and Club Captain Steven Birnbaum Retires After 11 Seasons with D.C. United

July 16, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United captain and stalwart center back Steven Birnbaum has announced his retirement from professional soccer after 11 seasons with the Black-and-Red. D.C. United will honor the club legend on Saturday, June 20 during the Black-and-Red's friendly against Celtic FC. The 33-year-old will represent D.C. United in his final match and will be recognized at halftime in front of fans. To purchase tickets for the Celtic FC friendly and to witness Birnbaum's final game, click HERE.

"Steven [Birnbaum] was one of the first players I had a chance to build a relationship with after he joined us from the draft in 2014," Jason Levien, D.C. United Co-Chairman and CEO, said. "I could tell right away that there was something special about Steven. It has been rewarding to watch him grow over the last 11 years as a player and person. He has been a pillar in our backline and more importantly he has been an exceptional leader and human being in our community. I want to congratulate Steven on a stellar playing career and thank him for his years of dedication to D.C. United on the field. I'm excited to keep Steven within the organization and look forward to watching him succeed in this next chapter in his life."

Birnbaum was drafted second overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft and quickly established himself as a consistent figure in the backline for the Black-and-Red. He made his debut for D.C. United on June 7, 2014, in a 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew and would be a starter for all subsequent matches that season. In his rookie year, Birnbaum appeared in 23 total matches for the Black-and-Red, including two playoff matches, amassing 2,070 minutes with 146 clearances and 111 aerial duels. After an impressive debut season, Birnbaum was named a finalist for the 2014 MLS Rookie of the Year Award and solidified his place in the D.C. United defense.

"Steven is a true professional and is a captain who exemplifies the values of this city and club," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He has been a pivotal part of this organization since 2014 when the club drafted him out of college, and he has been an elite defender in MLS over the last 11 seasons. We are truly going to miss a leader of his caliber in the locker room, but we are lucky to keep him within the organization in a different role. In my limited time with the club, I have gotten to know Steven well and I know he has the characteristics to continue making an impact on this club. Congratulations on an incredible career, Steven."

The California native scored his first goal for the club the following season on Feb. 26, 2015, in the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals against LD Alajuelense. Birnbaum then scored his first MLS goal on June 6, 2015, against Toronto FC. In 2016, Birnbaum had his most productive season yet, setting career highs in appearances/starts (27), minutes (2,430), goals (3), and assists (2), on his way to being named a 2016 MLS All-Star. In his fourth MLS season and after numerous dominant performances, Birnbaum became the club's captain in 2017.

"Steve is the prototype for the person and player coaches want to lead their team," Troy Lesesne, D.C. United Head Coach, said. "Although our time working together was brief, I benefitted greatly from working with him and cherish all of our interactions. His career with our club is one that I hope more players can model, as he was able to help bring the club success both on the field and in our community. His work ethic, competitive spirit, intelligence, and empathy for others made him a truly special leader in our club and I know those same characteristics will bring success in the next stage of his career. Thank you, Steve!"

Birnbaum has been one of the most aerially dominant center backs in MLS and has led the league in numerous statistical categories. After assuming the captain's armband, the defender had an extraordinary 2018 season playing in every single match for the Black-and-Red that year. Birnbaum led the league in aerials won (163), percentage of aerials won (79.9%), clearances (213), and minutes played (3,060). He continued this in 2019, where he led MLS again in aerial duels won with 174, was second in clearances with 178, and fourth in percentage of aerials won with 74.4%.

This past 2024 season, Birnbaum appeared in six total matches (four starts) and recorded one assist in 346 minutes played. In 11 seasons with the Black-and-Red, the 33-year-old has appeared in 262 MLS matches, scoring 13 goals with seven assists, 488 interceptions and 1,216 clearances. Birnbaum has led MLS in aerial duels won in three seasons (2018, 2019, and 2022) and percentage of aerials won in two seasons (2018 and 2022). The defender has made 275 career appearances for D.C. United, making him the third-most featured player in club history behind Jaime Moreno (386) and Bill Hamid (297).

Birnbaum has also represented the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) at the international level, making his debut on Jan. 29, 2015, as a starter in an international friendly against Chile. He scored his first goal and recorded his first assist for the United States on Jan. 30, 2016, in a 3-2 international friendly win over Iceland. Birnbaum was also named to Jurgen Klinsmann's squad for the Copa America Centenario and World Cup Qualifiers in 2016. In total, Birnbaum appeared in 11 matches for the USMNT, scoring one goal and recording one assist.

