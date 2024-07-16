CF Montréal Acquires Defender Dawid Bugaj

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Tuesday the acquisition of full-back Dawid Bugaj (pronounced: Da-vid Bou-gah-y) via permanent transfer from Italian Serie C club SPAL. Bugaj signed on for the remainder of the 2024 season as well as the 2025 and 2026 seasons, in addition to two option years in 2027 and 2028.

"We are delighted to add Dawid to our roster," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "Despite his young age, he is already showing great defensive maturity. He is a high-potential player who gives us depth at the right-back position."

Bugaj, who turned 20 on July 9, made his debut with Molde FK 2 in Norway before signing with SPAL in 2020. After three seasons with the SPAL academy, he was loaned to Lechia Gdańsk in the I liga in July 2023. In 27 games with the Polish club, he collected two assists in 1,755 minutes, helping his team finish top of the league table and secure promotion to the Ekstraklasa for the 2024-2025 season.

A dual Norwegian-Polish national, Bugaj rose through the ranks of the U15, U16, U18 and U19 teams within the Polish national youth system, participating last summer in the UEFA U19 EURO 2023 Championship, where he featured in all three of his country's group-stage matches against Portugal, Malta and Italy.

DAWID BUGAJ

Pronunciation: Da-vid Bou-gah-y

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0

Date of birth: July 9, 2004

Place of birth: Sosnowiec, Poland

Citizenship: Norway, Poland

Last club: SPAL (Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor)

Date of acquisition: July 16, 2024

