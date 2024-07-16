Jeffrey Chabon Joins GEODIS Park and Nashville SC as Director of Booking

July 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - GEODIS Park and Nashville Soccer Club announced today the hiring of Entertainment industry veteran Jeffrey Chabon as their Head of Booking. Chabon's primary role will be the booking of concerts and entertainment events in both GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. and Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Ala. which is the home of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club.

GEODIS Park also launched today its new website, GEODISPark.com, a dedicated destination with enhanced resources for fans attending a Nashville SC match and other non-soccer related events. On any event day, GEODISPark.com will transform into a dedicated platform where attendees will enjoy an enhanced experience, as they can easily access customized content and key information.

Chabon's storied career spans over four decades in many roles with Fantasma Productions, Concert Productions International, World Entertainment Services (Concert West), Kings Entertainment (Carowinds), TBA Entertainment in Nashville, AEG Facilities (ASM), AEG Presents and SMG.

Chabon was also a venue consultant instrumental in the opening of CityPlace in West Palm Beach, Fla. He also brought revenue enhancing programs to not-for-profit venues such as the Maltz Jupiter Theater and the Lake Worth Playhouse, both in the State of Florida. Additionally, Chabon worked with corporate clients with their entertainment and sports marketing programs.

The entertainment guru also left his mark in San Antonio, Texas, being on the Alamodome's "One Team" with the biggest record year in the venue's 30th anniversary.

In its brief history since opening its gates on May 1, 2022, GEODIS Park has already hosted a number of world-famous artists, including Shania Twain, P!NK, and Guns N' Roses, and is preparing to welcome global Rock superstars Green Day and special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas on Aug. 30 as part of The Saviors Tour. Limited ticket inventory remains available at Greenday.com.

