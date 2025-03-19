Audi Field to Host USA Men and Women's Rugby in Doubleheader on July 19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Audi Field, in conjunction with USA Rugby, World Rugby, and TEG Sport, have announced that the USA Men's and Women's Rugby Teams will play a doubleheader at Audi Field on Saturday, July 19. The USA Men's Rugby team will lineup against England before USA Women's Rugby takes on Fiji in two international fixtures in the nation's capital. The doubleheader at Audi Field is part of a series of world-class international rugby matches over four cities in 2025, as the USA Eagles embark on a landmark year on the global rugby stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28 at usa.rugby/tickets with pre-sales beginning on March 27. Fans can register for pre-sale priority access by visiting usa.rugby/matchseries.

"We're thrilled to welcome the USA Men's and Women's Rugby teams, along with England and Fiji, to Audi Field this summer," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. "Bringing world-class international teams to the nation's capital, and specifically to Audi Field, has been a key priority for us as we work to make our venue a premier hub for sports and events. We're excited to host these incredible teams and look forward to seeing our passionate rugby fans come together at Audi Field this summer."

This initiative is a key pillar of World Rugby's commitment to growing the sport in the U.S in partnership with USA Rugby and key stakeholders, driving fan engagement, commercial investment, and high-performance opportunities for the Eagles ahead of hosting Rugby World Cups in 2031 (men) and 2033 (women).

With the Women's Eagles targeting success at the biggest-ever Rugby World Cup in England later this year and the Men's Eagles chasing Australia 2027 qualification, an exciting schedule of 12 international matches on American soil will provide unprecedented access for fans, boosting engagement and driving rugby's national impact.

The first six fixtures span five match weekends, with Pacific Nations Cup hosting details to follow on April 16:

April 26 - USA Women vs. Japan, Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, Los Angeles (a double header with the Major League Rugby match featuring RFCLA vs. San Diego Legion)

May 2 - USA Women vs. Canada, CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

July 5 - USA Men vs. Netherlands, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

July 12 - USA Men vs. Spain, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

July 19 - Double Header: USA Men vs. England & USA Women vs. Fiji, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson: "The U.S. is a rapidly growing rugby market with strong commercial and hosting interest ahead of the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups. This test series reflects our ambition to build a sustainable competition calendar that enhances performance, attracts new audiences, and fuels rugby's growth."

USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren: "This marks a special year for USA Rugby with the initial announcement of our home events series. We're thrilled to bring the Men's and Women's Eagles to fans coast-to-coast, in the largest slate of home matches since 2019. With Rugby World Cup stakes on the line for both teams, rugby fans can expect the very best rugby in stadiums this year."

TEG Sport CEO Geoff Jones: "We are delighted to be a part of this exceptional list of rugby matches on U.S. soil. The American fans have shown they are hungry for more top-quality international rugby, and this slate of games represents exactly that. We look forward to continuing to support bringing the best teams in the world to the United States, as we head towards the monumental occasions of having both Rugby World Cups in America in a few years."

About Audi Field

The iconic 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium is nestled in a prime location along the capitol riverfront, the fastest growing area in downtown D.C, and is the permanent home of D.C. United, the Washington Spirit, and the DC Defenders.

Opened in July 2018, Audi Field is a premiere entertainment and event destination and was the host of the 2023 MLS All-Star Game vs. Arsenal FC. Complete with 500 premium field-level seats, 31 luxury suites, and one of the steepest stadium grades in sports, Audi Field offers fans a truly unique gameday experience. The stadium houses various events year-round from corporate outings, music festivals, and world class international sporting events from the Premier League Lacrosse to College Football, and more.

For more information, please visit www.audifield.com and find us on social media at @AudiField.

