FC Dallas Partners with Moss Construction on Toyota Stadium Renovation

March 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has partnered with Moss Construction, a top-ranked construction firm with a strong base in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, to renovate Toyota Stadium. The $182 million project will be carried out in phases, with work on the stadium's east side currently underway.

"We are thrilled to be working with Moss on the phased renovation of Toyota Stadium, a project that underscores our dedication to providing an unparalleled experience for our fans. Each phase of the renovation has been meticulously planned to ensure minimal disruption to our events while delivering state-of-the-art facilities," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "We are confident that Moss brings deep sports facility expertise and resources necessary to deliver a future-focused stadium that our fans, players, and community will be proud of."

Renovation highlights include three new clubs, renovated north, east and west entrances, and an architecturally distinctive roof structure that will help provide shade for guests throughout the venue. Other upgrades include expanded seating capacity, new suite levels, increased concessions and restroom locations, and the largest video board in an MLS soccer-specific venue.

"We are honored to have been awarded the Toyota Stadium renovation project," said Senior Vice President at Moss Construction Jim Cuddihee. "This achievement is a testament to our team's expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional results. We look forward to enhancing the guest experience and modernizing a stadium that will serve as a premier sports and entertainment venue for years to come."

FC Dallas will continue hosting MLS matches at Toyota Stadium throughout the renovation. By summer 2026, the east side will reopen as work shifts to the west side. The full renovation is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028. For more information, please visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.