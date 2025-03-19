New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 19, 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - All five Revolution Academy teams were in MLS NEXT action last weekend. On Saturday, the Under-18s and Under-16s hosted Atlanta United FC, while the Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s visited Beachside SC. On Sunday, the U-16s welcomed Connecticut United FC to the Revolution Training Center.

On Saturday, the U-18s fell to Atlanta United FC, 3-0. Also at home, the U-16s suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Atlanta United FC. Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) and Josh Macedo (2009 - Santa Clarita, Calif.) each tallied a goal in the match.

On Sunday, the U-16s shut out Connecticut United FC, 6-0. Siqueira led the attack with a hat trick, while Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, N.C.), Chris Scott (2010 - North Tonawanda, N.Y.) and Simon Medina (2009 - Boston, Mass.) also found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) collected the clean sheet for New England.

The U-15s fell to Beachside SC, 1-0, on Saturday. Also on the road, the U-14s dueled Beachside SC to a 1-1 draw, with Kai Nielsen (2011 - Concord, Mass.) scoring New England's lone goal, his first of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT spring campaign.

The U-13s were defeated by Beachside SC, 3-1, on Saturday. Forward Lucas Williams (2013 - East Berlin, Conn.) opened his account with New England, capitalizing on an assist from Luca Cicione (2012 - Warwick, R.I.).

The U-18s and U-16s are on the road this Saturday, traveling to Inter Miami CF, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s host Seacoast United. On Sunday, the U-14s and U-13s take on Downtown United FC at the Revolution Training Center. Click here or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more details.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Atlanta United U-18s

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 0, Atlanta United 3

Scoring Summary:

ATL - 20'

ATL - 23'

ATL - 90'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Sage Kinner, Eli Ackerman, Aidan Reilly, Josh Poulson; Cristiano Oliveira (Edwin Flores 46'), Javaun Mussenden, Robert Nichols III (Aaron Ineh 70'); Raphael Alves (Cliff-Grova Rwabira 70'), Grant Emerhi (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 78'), Cristiano Carlos (Enzo Goncalves 78').

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Atlanta United U-16s

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Atlanta United 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 31')

ATL - 57'

ATL - 62'

ATL - 78'

NE - Josh Macedo (Levi Katsell) 90'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Isaiah Claverie (Kaleb De Oliveira 72'), Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos (Edon Zharku 80'), Alex Glassman; Levi Katsell, Judah Siqueira, Kaisei Korytoski (Chris Scott 46'); Simon Medina (Lucas Aquino 80'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Brandon Velez 56').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Jonathan Cante.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Connecticut United FC U-16s

Sunday, March 16, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 6, Connecticut United FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira (Chris Scott) 9'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Brandon Velez) 19'

NE - Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Brandon Velez) 27'

NE - Chris Scott (Levi Katsell) 42'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Josh Macedo) 56'

NE - Simon Medina (Kaisei Korytoski) 74'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Lucas Aquino, Josh Macedo (Kaisei Korytoski 57'), Edon Zharku, Alex Glassman; Levi Katsell (Brian Brooks 72'), Judah Siqueira (Simon Medina 57'), Chris Scott; Brandon Velez, Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Isaiah Claverie 57'), Kaleb De Oliveira.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Kauan De Campos.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Beachside SC U-15s

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Mater Salvatoris School

New England Revolution 0, Beachside SC 1

Scoring Summary:

BSC - 45'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang (JV De Almeida 40'); Tobin Farmer, Makai Harr (Niaz Sacirbey 50'), Alex Lewis, Alex Gomes (Stefan Gorea 40'); Frankie Caruso, Logan Azar (Jesse Ebere 50'), Lucas Pereira (Andrew Hsu 40'); Bayron Morales-Vega, Shifaq Fazl, Landon Ho Sang (Braeden Anderson 40').

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Beachside SC

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Mater Salvatoris School

New England Revolution 1, Beachside SC 1

Scoring Summary:

BSC - (Own Goal) 73'

NE - Kai Nielsen 75'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; Thierry Maurer (Jayden Lefter 55'), Dalu Nwazojie, Asher Bremser (Darragh Nugent 60'), Stefan Gorea (Jason Kamerzel-Smith 40'); Andrew Hsu (Brennan McWeeney 40'), Hans Marten (Navayush Gurung, 40'), Kai Nielsen; Boston Kahoalii (Hans Marten 60'), Musah Adamu, Landon Ho Sang (JP Munko 40').

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Beachside SC U-13s

Saturday, March 15,, 2025 - Mater Salvatoris School

New England Revolution 1, Beachside SC 3

Scoring Summary:

BSC - 11'

BSC - 15'

BSC - 50'

NE - Lucas Williams (Luca Cicione) 53'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Ayden Gomes (Noah Alcin 35'), Ivan Pokinboroda, Vik Chitnis (Enrique Rosado 50'), Enrique Rosado (Juju Gomez 35'); Darragh Nugent (Luca Cicione 35'), Asher Cotter (Nolan Nairn 50'), Marlito Quijada; Jayden Lefter (Lucas Williams 35'), Drake Roberts (Gavin Rybak 35'), Nolan Nairn (Sami Chao 35').

