Ousman Jabang Transferred to New Mexico United

March 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday the transfer of defender Ousman Jabang to USL Championship club New Mexico United. The Club will receive a transfer fee in addition to a sell-on percentage on a future transfer.

The Bleu-blanc-noir's SuperDraft pick in 2023 (third round, 75th overall) logged 166 minutes in five games, including two starts, with CF Montréal. He made his professional debut against the Philadelphia Union on June 3, 2023. This season, he played 89 minutes against Minnesota United FC on March 1.

CF Montréal would like to thank Ousman for his services to the Club and wishes him all the best in his career.

Transaction: CF Montréal transfers defender Ousman Jabang to USL Championship club New Mexico United.

