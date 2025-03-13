The D.C. United Foundation and Intentionalist Launch the 2025 United for Local Businesses Campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United and Intentionalist have announced the United For Local Businesses initiative following the success of the Small Business Pass program in 2023 and 2024. United For Local Businesses promotes local establishments and encourages fans to support and experience the diverse DMV businesses powering our community. United For Local Businesses kicks off on Friday, March 14 for National Pi(e) Day at Boogy & Peel in Dupont Circle.

Throughout the year, D.C. United will spotlight a different business by incentivizing fans to visit on that special day with the D.C. United Foundation opening a prepaid tab to cover featured bites and delights from the respective restaurants.

In 2025, fans will be able to access promotional offers at 11 diverse local businesses (Black-owned, Latina-owned, Asian-owned, LGBTQ-owned, Women-owned, and Veteran-owned) across the DMV, including FishScale (Shaw, D.C.), Dog Tag Bakery (Georgetown, D.C.), Good Company Doughnuts and Cafe (Arlington, Va.), Social Burger (Vienna, Va.), Taqueria Xochi (Downtown, D.C.), and more. The full list of participating businesses can be found below.

March 14 | National Pi(e) Day | Boogy & Peel | LGBTQ & Women Owned

April 8 | National Empanada Day | Colada | Latino & Woman Owned

May 28 | National Hamburger Day | Social Burger | Asian & Woman Owned

June 6 | National Donut Day | Good Company Doughnuts and Cafe | Veteran & Woman Owned

June 18 | National Go Fishing Day | FishScale | Black & Woman Owned

July 20 | National Ice Cream Day | Here's The Scoop | Black & Woman Owned

September 29 | National Coffee Day | Dua DC | Asian & Woman Owned

October 7 | National Taco Day | Taqueria Xochi | Latino & Woman Owned

October 28 | National Chocolate Day | Arcay Chocolates | Latino & Woman Owned

November 3 | National Sandwich Day | Dog Tag Bakery | Veteran Owned

November 29 | Small Business Saturday | Steadfast Supply | Latino & Woman Owned

"We are excited to shine a spotlight on the incredible local businesses that make our nation's capital thrive," said Shanell Mosley, Executive Director of the D.C. United Foundation. "Every business has its own unique story, and we are dedicated to leveraging our sports platform to amplify, support, and celebrate the hardworking small business owners who are the backbone of our community."

Fans can access the United For Local Businesses promotional offers at www.unitedforlocalbusinesses.com and can redeem discounts by presenting a unique QR code to be scanned at participating businesses. Local businesses are reimbursed for the discounts provided so that participation does not impact their bottom line.

"We're proud to continue partnering with D.C. United to amplify the people and stories behind local businesses," said Laura Clise, founder and CEO of Intentionalist. "Fans and friends are encouraged to explore featured businesses and enjoy a free treat as a celebration of the ways that diverse small businesses bring the community together."

The D.C. United Foundation originally teamed up with Intentionalist, Major League Soccer, and Black Players for Change in 2023 to highlight small businesses during MLS All-Star week in Washington, D.C. After successful programming throughout 2024, D.C. United is proud to continue its partnership with Intentionalist in 2025.

To learn more about the D.C. United Foundation, please visit http://dcunited.com/foundation.

