Rapids Academy Defender Miguel Alvarado Named to U.S. U-17 Men's Youth National Team for Training Camp in Costa Rica
March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Rapids Academy defender Miguel Alvarado has been called up to the U.S. U-17 Men's Youth National Team for their upcoming training camp and international friendlies this month, U.S. Soccer announced today. Alvarado will join the national team from March 18-25 in Alajuela, Costa Rica, under Head Coach Gonzalo Segares. The side has two friendlies scheduled against Costa Rica on March 22 and 24.
This call up marks the first for Alvarado at the U-17 level as he continues to gain experience across multiple youth levels now. The defender has had his fair share of experience at the international level, as he has spent time with the U.S. U-15 and U-16 Youth National Teams, most recently joining the U-16 squad for a domestic training camp in California.
In August 2023, Alvarado was called into the U-15 national team for the Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where the team captured its first-ever Concacaf title in a 4-2 win over Mexico at the Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. Alvarado was a key player during the tournament, recording four starts across the group and knockout round stages.
Alvarado is a long-standing member of the Rapids organization, having joined at the U-12 level from local affiliate Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club. The defender has been played an integral role for multiple sides within the club at both the academy and MLS NEXT Pro levels. His performances in MLS NEXT last season with the Rapids Academy earned him All-Star honors for the first time in his young career. With Rapids 2, Alvarado was introduced to the squad on March 24 of last year in a match against Tacoma Defiance. The Colorado native has recorded 18 appearances, 13 of which being starts, with Rapids 2 and has logged 1,241 minutes.
