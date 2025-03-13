LA Galaxy Advance to Quarterfinal Round of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Following 4-1 Victory against C.S. Herediano

March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Continuing their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, the LA Galaxy advanced to the Quarterfinal Round of the competition with a 4-1 win (4-2 aggregate) in the second leg of the Round of 16 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday night. The Galaxy will square off against Tigres UANL in the Quarterfinal Round of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on a date yet to be determined. Four different players

LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup

Wednesday's second leg Round of 16 match against C.S. Herediano marked the fourth all-time meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and C.S. Herediano, with LA leading the series 2-1-1 (8 GF, 3 GA). In 46 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-11. In 24 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played at home, the Galaxy hold a 16-3-5 record. It marks the ninth time that the LA Galaxy have qualified for the Quarterfinal Round of Concacaf Champions Cup play. This marks the second time that the Galaxy will ever square off against Tigres, last doing so in a 3-0 loss in a World Series of Football friendly match contested at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17, 2007.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Julián Aude (Isaiah Parente), 30th minute: Isaiah Parente delivered a cross into the middle of the penalty area to Julián Aude, whose first-time shot was redirected in off the far post.

LA - Miguel Berry (Isaiah Parente), 38th minute: Isaiah Parente hit a first-time pass into the six-yard box that Miguel Berry knocked in from point-blank range.

LA - Gabriel Pec (Harbor Miller), 53rd minute: Racing down the right flank, Harbor Miller squared a pass across the center of the box that Gabriel Pec finished past the Herediano goalkeeper.

LA - Christian Ramirez (Emiro Garcés), 76th minute: Emiro Garcés drove down the right side of the penalty area and squared a pass across the face of goal that Christian Ramirez knocked in from close range.

HER - Jose Gonzalez (Haxzel Quiros), 83rd minute: Jose Gonzalez headed in Haxzel Quiros's corner-kick service from inside the six-yard box.

Postgame Notes

In five matches played across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) to begin the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 1-4-0 (5 GF, 9 GA)

In 46 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-11.

In 24 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played at home, the Galaxy hold a 16-3-5 record.

Julián Aude recorded his first goal of the 2025 campaign in the Round of 16 win against Herediano.

Miguel Berry notched his fourth career goal in 40 matches played (8 starts) across all competitions in the win over Herediano.

Gabriel Pec registered his second goal across all competitions of the 2025 campaign.

LA Galaxy Academy product Harbor Miller recorded his first career assist across all competitions for the LA Galaxy in 69 minutes of action against C.S. Herediano.

Isaiah Parente recorded two assists, the first two of his LA Galaxy career, in the win over C.S. Herediano.

Christian Ramirez notched his first career goal for the Galaxy in the Round of 16 victory.

Tucker Lepley made his first start of the 2025 campaign, logging a game-high four key passes in the match against C.S. Herediano.

Emiro Garcés tallied his first assist of the 2025 campaign as a second-half substitute.

Eriq Zavaleta made his 2025 debut, logging nine minutes off the bench.

In 10 all-time matches managed in Concacaf Champions Cup action between the LA Galaxy and Toronto FC, LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney holds a record of 4-3-3.

The Galaxy were without Mauricio Cuevas (Hamstring), Miki Yamane (Thigh), Matheus Nascimento (Groin), Joseph Paintsil (Quad), Lucas Sanabria (collarbone), Riqui Puig (Knee) due to injury.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy return to 2025 MLS Regular Season action when the club travels to face the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday, March 16 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX).

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Round of 16 (Leg 2)

LA Galaxy vs. C.S. Herediano

Wednesday - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy224

C.S. Herediano 011

Scoring Summary:

LA: Aude (Parente), 30

LA: Berry (Parente), 38

LA: Pec (Miller), 53

LA: Ramirez (Garcés), 76

HER: Gonzalez (Quiros), 83

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Miller (caution), 35

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Harbor Miller (Emiro Garcés, 69), D Zanka, D Maya Yoshida © (Eriq Zavaleta, 81), D Julián Aude; M Edwin Cerrillo (Ruben Ramos Jr., 81), M Tucker Lepley, M Isaiah Parente, M Diego Fagundez, M Gabriel Pec (Elijah Wynder, 81), F Miguel Berry (Christian Ramirez, 69)

Substitutes Not Used: GK JT Marcinkowski, GK Novak Mićović; D Ascel Essengue, D John Nelson, M Tommy Musto, F Sean Karani

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 8; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 2

HER: GK Dany Carvajal; D Haxzel Quiros, D Juan Luis Perez (Axel Amador, 64), D Emerson Bravo, D Getsel Montes, D Keyner Brown; M Allan Cruz, M Elias Aguilar (C) (Jose Gonzalez, 77), M Darril Araya (Randy Vega, 46), M Sergio Rodriguez (Aaron Murillo, 65); F Joaquin Hernandez (Yeltsin Tejeda, 54)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Emmanuel Garita, GK Anthony Ismael; D Shawn Johnson, M Jose Rodriguez, M Eduardo Juarez, M Jose Rodriguez; F Steven Williams

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 2

Referee: Ismael Cornejo

Assistant Referees: Juan Francisco Zumbia, Geovany Garcia

Fourth Official: Nelson Salgado

VAR: Oscar Macias

Weather: Cloudy, 64 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

