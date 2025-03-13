Ocampo and White score as 'Caps advance to quarterfinals

March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

TORREÓN, MX - It was a night that will live long in the memory at Estadio Corona, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated CF Monterrey on away goals after a 2-2 second leg result, 3-3 on aggregate, to continue their conquest in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The 'Caps will now face the winner of Pumas UNAM and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense. The first leg of the quarterfinals will be played between April 1-3 and the second leg between April 8-10. Tickets to the home leg will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Friday at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

Monterrey began the match brightly with Sergio Canales giving the Mexican side the early lead in the fourth minute. Luis Reyes floated a cross towards Canales, who chested it down in the box and fired it past 'Caps goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer. However, the Canadian came to the rescue a few minutes later, parrying a vicious shot from distance from Óliver Torres.

After growing into the game, Sebastian Berhalter had a good chance to bring Whitecaps FC back level on the half-hour mark. Berhalter stepped up for a free kick from a dangerous position, but his shot went high off the mark. The 'Caps kept fighting to get one back, creating chances for corner kicks and long throws to threaten the Rayados goal. Despite some good spells of possession, Whitecaps FC would have to wait until the second half to try to find an equalizer.

The second half saw the 'Caps change the shape and the personnel, taking full control of the match. That switch was quickly rewarded as 10 minutes into the half, Édier Ocampo equalized for Whitecaps FC. Ali Ahmed found Pedro Vite on the edge of the box after a fantastic solo run. Vite then saw the wide run from Ocampo into space on the right-hand side of the box, and the Colombian showed no hesitation and thumped a low shot first time, right into the bottom left corner for 1-1.

With that goal under their sails, Whitecaps FC turned their attention towards finding a winner. The next 20 minutes became a battle for the 'Caps, fighting Monterrey to edge the lead from the other.

However, the 'Caps proved to be the victors in that battle as Brian White, on as a substitute, got the 'Caps their go-ahead goal in the 78th minute. Some good work from Andrés Cubas saw him win the ball at the top of the box and slip White behind the Rayados defensive line. White then made no mistake, slotting past the onrushing Esteban Andrada to make it 2-1 for the 'Caps.

Monterrey nearly equalized minutes later, after a rebound fell to Germán Berterame, but his follow-up shot smashed off the crossbar before getting cleared. Despite a late penalty goal from Sergio Ramos, Whitecaps FC, with the away goal advantage in hand, held firm throughout the rest of the game to give the team a massive win and a berth into the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals versus the winner of Pumas UNAM and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

Whitecaps FC are back in MLS action this weekend, visiting FC Dallas on Saturday, March 15. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. PT, live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and available to listen to on 101.1 HD3 radio and CKNW.com. The 'Caps then host Chicago Fire the following Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. PT at BC Place. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Selvin Brown

Scoring Summary

4' - MTY - Sergio Canales (Luis Reyes)

57' - VAN - Édier Ocampo (Pedro Vite)

78' - VAN - Brian White (Andrés Cubas)

90'+7 - MTY - Sergio Ramos (penalty kick)

Statistics

Possession: MTY 51% - VAN 49%

Shots: MTY 17 - VAN 7

Shots on Goal: MTY 4 - VAN 3

Saves: MTY 1 - VAN 2

Fouls: MTY 18 - VAN 15

Offsides: MTY 0 - VAN 1

Corners: MTY 6 - VAN 5

Cautions

45'+2 - MTY - Ricardo Chávez

CF Monterrey

1.Esteban Andrada; 2.Ricardo Chávez (31.Roberto de la Rosa 84'), 33.Stefan Medina, 93.Sergio Ramos, 21.Luis Reyes; 30.Jorge Rodríguez (19.Jordi Cortizo 84'), 8.Óliver Torres (11.José Alvarado 70'); 25.Nelson Deossa, 10.Sergio Canales, 7.Germán Berterame; 29.Lucas Ocampos (37.Iker Fimbres 60')

Substitutes not used

22.Luis Cárdenas, 3.Gerardo Arteaga, 5.Fidel Ambríz, 14.Érick Aguirre, 15.Héctor Moreno, 24.César Ramos, 32.Tony Leone, 38.Francisco Valenzuela

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

32.Isaac Boehmer; 18.Édier Ocampo, 12.Belal Halbouni (2.Mathías Laborda HT), 4.Ranko Veselinović ©Ã¯Â¸Â, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 28.Tate Johnson (26.J.C. Ngando HT); 20.Andrés Cubas, 16.Sebastian Berhalter (13.Ralph Priso 75'); 45.Pedro Vite, 14.Daniel Ríos (24.Brian White 58'), 22.Ali Ahmed (15.Bjørn Inge Utvik 85')

Substitutes not used

1.Yohei Takaoka, 30.Adrían Zendejas, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 52.Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, 59.Jeevan Badwal, 97.Liam Mackenzie

