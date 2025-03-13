Nashville Soccer Club to Face First Place Philadelphia Union on Road

March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will head east to take on the first-place Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT in its second road match of the season.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan, who is in his first full season as manager, previously served as a Philadelphia Union Academy Coach (2012 to 2014) and First Team Assistant (2014 to 2019), helping lead the Pennsylvania side to the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015, and 2018 and the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2016 and 2018.

Led by first-year Head Coach Bradley Carnell, the Philadelphia Union are off to their best start in club history (3W-0L-0D) and have the top record in Major League Soccer (with Vancouver) while leading the league in goals (10), assists (13), and goal differential (+7). In addition to leading MLS in total goals, the Union feature the league's top goal scorer and goal contributor (Tai Baribo, 6) and assist leader (Kai Wagner, 4).

The Boys in Gold, who have two shutouts in their first three MLS matches for the second time in club history (also 2023 when the team started the season with three straight), enter Sunday's fixture vs. the league's top offense and leading scorer tied for the second fewest goals conceded in the Eastern Conference this season with two (also Columbus Crew).

For the second time in his MLS career, Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis has secured clean sheets in two of his first three regular season starts. The veteran keeper, who had three straight shutouts to begin his 2023 campaign, is tied for second in the league in clean sheets.

Two Boys in Gold-defenders Dan Lovitz and Taylor Washington-have ties to Philadelphia with Lovitz hailing from nearby Wyndmoor, Pa. and Washington beginning his MLS career when he was drafted 23rd overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by the Union.

