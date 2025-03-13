Inter Miami CF Advances: Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF secured its spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals following a 0-2 win against Cavalier FC in the second leg of the Round of 16, winning the Round of 16 series 4-0 on aggregate, on Thursday night at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.
The Club will now host LAFC at Chase Stadium on April 8-10 for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals series between the sides following the first leg in Los Angeles, California on April 1-3.
Season Ticket Members to Receive First Opportunity to Secure Seats for the Champions Cup quarterfinals
Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive opt-in window to secure their seats for the Quarter Final match in the window from April 8-10 at Chase Stadium. Season Ticket Members will receive an email today, Friday, March 14 with instructions on how to secure their tickets, and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets. Have any questions? Please feel free to reach out to your representative or email at Members@InterMiamiCF.com.
General Public On Sale
Secure your seats for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinials match between Inter Miami CF and LAFC at Chase Stadium NOW ! Click HERE to purchase your tickets, while supplies last!
