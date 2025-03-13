Revolution Forward Ignatius Ganago Called-Up to Cameroon National Team

March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward/winger Ignatius Ganago (Cameroon) has been called-up to the Cameroon Men's National team for its 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches next week.

Ganago, 26, earns his first international call-up since 2023. In a pair of World Cup Qualifying matches, The Indomitable Lions will face Eswatini on Wednesday, March 19 (12:00 p.m. ET) at Mbombela Stadium in South Africa, before hosting Libya on Tuesday, March 25 (3:00 p.m. ET) at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé.

Capped 14 times by the senior national team, Ganago last suited up for Cameroon in a friendly match at Mexico in June 2023. Ganago has also logged 90 minutes in each of his first three regular season starts for New England. Currently on loan from FC Nantes, Ganago owns nearly 200 professional appearances at the club level, most of which came in the topflight French Ligue 1.

Ganago and Yusuf will both depart for international duty after the Revolution's away match at New York City FC on Saturday, March 15, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Yankee Stadium. The Revolution will then have next weekend off during the March international window. Watch this Saturday's contest on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with coverage in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying (CAF)

March 19 at Eswatini Mbombela Stadium, South Africa 12:00 p.m. ET

March 25 vs. Libya Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé 3:00 p.m. ET

