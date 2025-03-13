San Diego FC Announces Plan to Address Discriminatory Chants at Snapdragon Stadium

March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - Following the use of discriminatory language during San Diego FC's inaugural home match, SDFC is implementing a comprehensive plan to reinforce the Club's commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful matchday environment. This plan includes new pre-match and in-stadium messaging, enhanced security measures, and strong enforcement of policies to ensure Snapdragon Stadium remains a space where all feel welcome.

Key Actions:

- Fan Communication: Fans and ticket buyers will receive direct communication from the Club via a Know Before You Go newsletter, which will include all match information and reinforce the Club's commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful matchday environment.

- In-Stadium Signage: A flyer will be placed in all seat cupholders reminding fans that discriminatory language will not be tolerated, featuring the message: "Aquí No" / "Not Here."

- Pre-Match Message: Prior to kickoff, SDFC CEO Tom Penn, Head Coach Mikey Varas, midfielder Aníbal Godoy, and Supporters' Union leadership will deliver messages of unity, inclusivity, and zero tolerance.

- Supporters' Banner: A visible in-stadium banner reinforcing the message condemning the chant will be displayed in the supporters' section throughout the match.

- Enhanced Security Measures: The number of stadium security personnel will be increased and strategically positioned in key areas, with a heightened presence near the opposing goalkeeper's section. Offenders will be identified, ejected, and may face additional sanctions.

- The FIFA three-step protocol will be in effect for SDFC home matches, which includes the ability to stop, suspend or abandon the match if discriminatory behavior persists.

SDFC CEO Tom Penn will address media today at 11:30 a.m. PT at the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center to discuss the Club's plan to address the discriminatory chants and reinforce its commitment to an inclusive matchday environment.

