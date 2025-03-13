Keys to the Match: Déjà Vu

March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC welcomes the New England Revolution to Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Déjà Vu

One of the fun quirks of New York City FC's 2025 schedule has been the sense of déjà vu.

City's first two home games have fallen on the same date and against the same opponents as their 2015 schedule (albeit they played Orlando on the road in 2015).

The game provides a moment of reflection for everyone attached to the Club. Several of the players involved in that 2015 match spoke to the Club this week about that day in the Bronx. City came flying out of the blocks on that occasion, and that foundation set them on a path to an important 2-0 victory-their first in MLS.

If the City squad of 2025 can summon that same energy and intensity, they will be well-positioned to record a repeat result.

Form Guide

New York City FC won the first meeting between these two teams back in 2015 and found last season equally positive.

City started with a 2-0 home win in mid-April. Agustín Ojeda and Julián Fernández provided the goals that night to kickstart a run of eight wins in nine games.

The seventh of those eight wins also came against the Revs, thanks to a Keaton Parks header in the 81st minute.

In 2023, the two teams played out back-to-back draws. A 1-1 result in Foxborough, Massachusetts, was followed up with a 0-0 draw in the Bronx later in the season.

Caleb Porter's side has had a tricky start to the 2025 season.

A goalless draw on the opening weekend of the season against Nashville SC was followed by back-to-back defeats against the Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union.

The Revs will be keen to turn that form around, starting on Saturday, meaning City will need to be at their best to secure a second straight win.

Tens

Caleb Porter has remained consistent this season in using a 4-2-3-1 system.

This makes complete sense when trying to get the most out of Carles Gil. The Spaniard scored seven goals and providedten assists in 26 games last season. The former Aston Villa and Valencia playmaker has recorded double-digit goals + assists in all but one of his six previous seasons with the team.

On the other side of the field stands Maxi Moralez. The veteran is showing no signs of slowing down and will once again hope to orchestrate City's attack in the final third.

It will be vital for City to limit the service into Gil while making sure their own playmaker gets the ball in dangerous positions.

