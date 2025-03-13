Philadelphia Union Announces Multi-Year Partnership Renewal with Chick-Fil-A

March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have renewed their partnership with Chick-fil-A through the 2027 MLS season. Returning as the official chicken sandwich of the Philadelphia Union, Subaru Park and WSFS Bank Sportsplex, Chick-fil-A Greater Philadelphia Area will also bring an exciting and all-new in-game promotion called "Corner Kicken for Chicken" during the 2025 season.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with Chick-fil-A for another two seasons," said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Philadelphia Union. "We've built a dynamic and evolving relationship that enables us to deliver exciting and creative promotions like 'Corner Kicken for Chicken' that engage our fans and community on and off the field."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Union through 2027," said Sam Class, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A East Norriton and Chick-fil-A Audubon. "We look forward to rewarding fans with complimentary Nuggets and cheering on the Union together!"

The new fan-focused promotion, "Corner Kicken for Chicken" presented by Chick-fil-A, rewards fans with an offer for free 5-12 count nuggets, should the Union score a goal off of a corner kick. One goal scored off a corner kick will reward a 5-count nugget offer, two corner kick goals will be an 8-count offer, and three corner kick goals will be a 12-count offer.

The offer will be available to claim on the app until 10:30 a.m. ET the next business day and redeemable for three business days at participating Greater Philadelphia area Chick-fil-A locations after the qualifying corner kick goal.

In addition to "Corner Kicken for Chicken," Chick-fil-A will be the presenting sponsor of six mini youth soccer matches held on the field at Subaru Park. All kids participating in the halftime mini games will get a Chick-fil-A T-shirt and a free meal coupon. Chick-fil-A will also continue its presenting sponsorship for the Union's pre-and-post game interviews.

