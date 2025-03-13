Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean Team up to Host International Youth Fútbol Clinic Ahead of Concacaf Champions Cup Match in Jamaica

March 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After a successful first-ever Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Youth Fútbol Clinic in Panama last month, the Club and its Main Partner teamed up once again today to host their second International Youth Clinic, this time supporting 40 young athletes from Ballaz Academy in Kingston, Jamaica. The clinic comes in the lead up to the Clubs' Second Leg Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup match against Cavalier FC.

Designed to encourage sportsmanship and teamwork through cultural exchange, the clinic featured the expertise of Inter Miami CF Academy coaches, Diego García and Julián Arellano as they led the Ballaz Academy athletes through various drills and exercises to hone their fundamental skills.

For this iteration of the International Youth Fútbol Clinic, Inter Miami CF First Team defender, Marcelo 'Chelo' Weigandt was in attendance to lend his proficiency and helped to provide a unique training experience for the athletes.

"For me, this is very important because I was once a kid too, and I also started in a small academy like this. Seeing these boys and girls brings back many memories of my childhood and the early days of my career. It was really special to share this moment with them, teach them a little, and I'm happy to pass on what I continue to learn every day," said Weigandt.

The Director of the Ballaz Academy, Andre Virtue added, "Today was a special day for 42 kids-they were thrilled to be coached by Inter Miami coaches and to simply be in an environment filled with football and love. These kids have dreams, but sometimes they only see them in books or on TV and don't believe they can achieve them. But when they step onto the field, touch it, feel it, and experience it firsthand, it's incredible how it unlocks their imagination and shows them that they too can be a world star."

This special initiative perfectly combined the commitment of Inter Miami CF to harness the power of fútbol to do good and Royal Caribbean as a source of support for the community in the destinations it visits. Fans of Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean are encouraged to stay tuned as both look forward to continuing their community efforts together throughout the year.

Tonight, Inter Miami CF will gear up for its highly anticipated match against Cavalier FC in Leg Two of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will be available for fans to view on FS2 in English and TUDN and ViX+ in Spanish.

