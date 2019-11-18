Thunder Weekly, November 18

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played three games this past week against three different opponents. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Monday, November 11

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-2 W

Watch highlights HERE

Wednesday, November 13

Rapid City at Wichita, 4-3 W

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, November 15

Idaho at Wichita, 4-1 L

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, November 22

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, November 23

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, November 24

Allen at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game starting at 2 p.m. Buy tickets here.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 6-2-1-0

AWAY: 2-2-2-0

OVERALL: 8-4-3-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 19 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Chris Crane, 9

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 10

Points: Chris Crane, 14

+/-: Spencer Dorowicz, Ostap Safin, +6

PIM: Stefan Fournier, Spencer Dorowicz, 33

LAST WEEK - Wichita kicked off the week with a trip to Kansas City on Veterans Day. The Thunder defeated the Mavericks, 4-2, behind a solid netminding performance from Evan Weninger. Wichita returned home on Wednesday and knocked off Rapid City, 4-3. Idaho came in on Friday night and took a 4-1 victory against the Thunder.

JUMPIN' JACK - Jack Combs began the week with a two-goal outing on Monday against the Mavericks. He followed that up with two more on Wednesday, including the game-winner with 13 seconds left against Rapid City. The veteran forward from St. Louis has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 10 games since signing with the Thunder.

BEAU KNOWS - Beau Starrett has come on strong over the last six games. He has three goals in his last four games and five points in his last six. The rookie out of Cornell University has 9 points (5g, 4a) in 15 games so far this season.

FIRST THINGS FIRST - Cameron Hebig recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform on Wednesday night. It was his first ECHL goal since being assigned from Bakersfield. Last season, he had 6 goals in his first 10 games as a pro for the Condors.

GILLY GILLY - Mitch Gillam continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. He leads the league in minutes played (727) and saves (421). He's going through a stretch where he's started 10 of the last 12 games and is tied for the league-lead in wins with 7.

MILESTONES - Mitch Gillam, Riley Weselowski and Bruce Ramsay are approaching milestones. Gillam is one start shy of 100 in the ECHL. Weselowski is five shy of 400 ECHL games. Ramsay is nearing 800 games behind the bench as a pro coach.

CLIMBING MOUNTAINS - Wichita is in a busy stretch of games against the Mountain Division. In fact, the Thunder will play divisional opponents for the next three months and will not see a team outside the Mountain until a trip to Fort Wayne on March 11.

THUNDERBOLTS... Chris Crane is second in the league with 4 power play goals...Ostap Safin is third among rookies in plus/minus (+6)... Patrik Parkkonen is tied for fourth among defensemen with 10 helpers and tied for eighth in scoring among blueliners (10 points)...Wichita is 6-2-1-0 at home...Wichita is 4-0-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-3-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 4-0-3-0 in one-goal games...

