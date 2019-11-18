Allen Americans Weekly

Left wing Jordan Topping (left) and defenseman Nick Boka of the Allen Americans vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Allen Americans, Credit: Cincinnati Cyclones) Left wing Jordan Topping (left) and defenseman Nick Boka of the Allen Americans vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones(Allen Americans, Credit: Cincinnati Cyclones)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, picked up three points in three games last week. The Americans earned a point in a 1-0 overtime loss to Cincinnati last Thursday and beat Idaho 3-1 on Sunday. This week the Americans play four games starting on Tuesday morning in Kansas City. Allen plays three games against Wichita this weekend, with two of the three in Allen.

Last Week's Record: 1-1-1

Overall record: 10-3-1 - 21 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Tuesday, November 12, @ Cincinnati - 4-2 Loss

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones scored an empty net goal late in the third period to spoil an Allen Americans comeback. Spencer Asuchak cut the Cyclones lead to 3-2 late in the third period, but Allen gave up the 4th goal playing with the extra attacker, and dropped the first game of the road trip. Box Score

Thursday, November 14, @ Cincinnati - 1-0 OT Loss

Cincinnati, OH - The Allen Americans and Cincinnati Cyclones played to a scoreless 60-minute tie. Cody Milan scored on a breakaway at 3:25 of the overtime period, netting his first goal of the season, and handing the Allen Americans their first two-game losing streak of the year. Jake Paterson was the best player on the ice stopping 29 of 30 shots he faced. Box Score

Sunday, November 17, vs. Idaho - 3-1 Win

Allen, Tx - The Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads met for the third time this season on Sunday afternoon at Allen Event Center. The Americans won in dominating fashion holding Idaho off the scoreboard until the final two minutes of play. Alex Guptill, Alex Breton and Jordan Topping all scored for Allen. Zachary Sawchenko was brilliant in net stopping 28 of 29 shots. Box Score

- This Week's Games -

Tuesday, November 19, @ Kansas City, 10:30 am CST

Location: Independence, MO

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Friday, November 21, vs. Wichita Thunder 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, November 22, vs. Wichita Thunder 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Sunday, November 23, @ Wichita Thunder 4:05 pm CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Gabe Gagne (6)

Assists -Spencer Asuchak (9)

Points - Spencer Asuchak (14)

Power Play Goals -Spencer Asuchak, Gabe Gagne & Olivier Archambault (1)

Power Play Assists -Olivier Archambault and Alex Breton (2)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill (1)

Game-Winning Goals - Gabe Gagne (3)

First Goal - Alex Guptill and Tyler Sheehy (2)

Insurance Goals - Alex Guptill & Jordan Topping (1)

Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (22)

Plus/Minus - Alex Guptill (+11)

Shots on Goal - Gabe Gagne (46)

Save Percentage - Zach Sawchenko (.946)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (6)

Goals-Against Average - Zach Sawchenko (1.77)

Americans Notes:

*Les Lancaster was loaned to the Iowa Wild last Friday.

Allen leads the Western Conference with 21 points.

Greg Gagne is tied for the ECHL lead with 3 Game Winning Goals.

*Les Lancaster leads the ECHL in Defenseman Assists with 12.

Allen is 24th in the ECHL averaging 10.01 Penalty Minutes per-game.

Allen is 5-0 at home in overtime games this season.

Allen is 7-1-0 when scoring first.

Allen is 8-2-0 against the Mountain Division this season.

* In the American Hockey League with Iowa.

Allen Americans Practice/Game Schedule:

Monday, November 18, - 9 am CST (Allen Event Center)

Tuesday, November 19, - Allen at Kansas City 10:30 am CST

Wednesday November 20, TBD

Thursday, November 21, - 10:00 am CST (Allen Event Center)

Friday, November 22, 10am CST (Allen Event Center)

Wichita Thunder at Allen Americans, 7:05 pm CST

Saturday, November 23, - TBD

Wichita Thunder at Allen Americans, 7:05 pm CST

Sunday, November 24, - no morning skate

Allen Americans at Wichita Thunder, 4:05 pm CST

