Steelheads Weekly - November 18, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (8-4-4) return home from their eight-game road trip and open a 12-game home stand with three games in four days in Boise.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, November 15 @ Wichita Thunder: 4-1 W

Shots: Steelheads 48, Thunder 28

PP: Steelheads 2-for-4, Thunder 0-for-3

The Steelheads opened the weekend with a 4-1 win from INTRUST Bank Arena. Forward Will Merchant (1:01 1st) opened the scoring on a stuff in off a defensive deflection to take an early 1-0 lead. The Steelheads scored two in the second period thanks to forward Spencer Naas (PP, 3:53 2nd) and defenseman Colton Saucerman (EA, 5:54 2nd) to triple the advantage, 3-0. The Thunder wiped the shutout bid early in the third period, but forward Joe Basaraba (PP, 14:19 3rd) pushed the lead back to its final resting place, 4-1. Tomas Sholl (6-1-3) stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win.

Saturday, November 16 @ Tulsa Oilers: 4-3 L (SO)

Shots: Steelheads 29, Oilers 55

PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Oilers 1-for-4

The Steelheads forced a point with a late goal in a 4-3 shootout loss from BOK Center. The Oilers opened the scoring on a rebound to start the see-saw game before forward Will Merchant (PP, 7:29 1st) tapped in a one-time deflection to tie the game at 1-1. The Oilers began again in the second followed by a one-time shot by forward Anthony Nellis (9:02 2nd) off a turnover to knot the game, 2-2. The Oilers edged ahead in the third, but forward Kyle Schempp (EA, 19:56 3rd) pushed the game to overtime, 3-3. In the shootout, forward A.J. White (1st) started off strong, but two goals by the Oilers finished the 4-3 result. Colton Point (2-2-1) denied 51 of 55 shots in the shootout loss.

Sunday, November 17 @ Allen Americans: 3-1 L

Shots: Steelheads 28, Americans 34

PP: Steelheads 1-for-1, Americans 0-for-4

The Steelheads finished their road trip with a 3-1 loss from Allen Event Center. The Americans notched goals in each of the first three periods through even strength play. On their lone power play, the Steelheads struck late thanks to forward Will Merchant (PP, 17:59 3rd) to take away the shutout bid, 3-1. However, without another answer following the pulled goaltender, the Steelheads slipped by that scoreline. Tomas Sholl (6-2-3) halted 31 of 34 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, November 20 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, November 22 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 23 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open their four-week, 12-game home stand with a trio of games at CenturyLink Arena beginning against the Orlando Solar Bears and followed by the Kansas City Mavericks.

This is the only meeting of the season against the Orlando Solar Bears for the Steelheads following a three-game series last year in Orlando, where the Steelheads won two of three games in March while clinching a playoff spot during the process. The Solar Bears take their first trip in franchise history to Idaho after all five games over the last three seasons have come in Florida. The Steelheads are 2-2-0 overall against the Solar Bears.

The Steelheads and Kansas City Mavericks meet for the first two games of a five-game season series as well as the first of two weekends in Boise. Last season, the Steelheads swept all three games at home in December but dropped two of three games on the road, putting the season record at 4-2-0. The Steelheads have controlled the franchise series against the Mavericks, going 8-4-0 overall as well as 6-1-0 at CenturyLink Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Pepsi Puck Giveaway: Get your hands on an exclusive Steelheads puck on Saturday, Nov. 23 with the Pepsi Puck Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans to the game. Tickets are available by calling 331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy Hump Day with $2 domestic drafts every Wednesday night during the 2019-20 season. The next $2 Beer Wednesday comes on November 20 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Get tickets online at idahosteelheads.com.

Batman Night: See The Dark Knight take on his arch nemesis, the Joker, when Batman Night comes to CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, November 30. For tickets, call 331-TIXS or go online to idahosteelheads.com.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads close their eight-game road trip with a 3-3-2 record thanks to a 1-1-1 record during their final weekend of the stretch.

- The Steelheads also finished playing 13 of their first 16 games on the road, going 6-3-4 (.615) with points in 10 of those 13 contests. Their road record ranks third in the ECHL behind South Carolina (7-1-0, .875) and Florida (6-3-0, .667).

- For the first time this season, the Steelheads have three-straight with power play goals, going 4-for-8 during their latest three-in-three series.

- Forward Will Merchant has goals in three-straight games for the first time this season. He leads the team in goals (8) and is now tied for second in the ECHL in power play goals (4).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 8 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 13 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 14 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 4 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: ---

GW GOALS: 1 - 8 Tied

PIMS: 37 - Colton Saucerman

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brady Norrish

SHOTS: 59 - Will Merchant

WINS: 6 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.10 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .926 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 10-3-1-0, 21 pts

2. Steelheads 8-4-2-2, 20 pts

3. Rapid City 9-5-2-0, 20 pts

4. Wichita 8-4-3-0, 19 pts

5. Tulsa 7-9-1-0, 15 pts

6. Kansas City 6-7-1-0, 13 pts

7. Utah 4-7-2-1, 11 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio, local television and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 and ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:10 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

