Thursday's Game to be Played at 7:05 p.m.
November 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Due to a scheduling conflict, the game between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, November 21 will be played at 7:05 p.m. It will NOT be played at 10:35 a.m.
The game was printed on tickets and pocket schedules for 10:35 a.m. This time is to be disregarded. The time posted on the website is correct. We will be hosting a college night, and select beers will be sold for $3.
