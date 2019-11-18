Thursday's Game to be Played at 7:05 p.m.

November 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Due to a scheduling conflict, the game between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, November 21 will be played at 7:05 p.m. It will NOT be played at 10:35 a.m.

The game was printed on tickets and pocket schedules for 10:35 a.m. This time is to be disregarded. The time posted on the website is correct. We will be hosting a college night, and select beers will be sold for $3.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.