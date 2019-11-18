Tayler Thompson Returns to Solar Bears
November 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tayler Thompson has been added to the club's roster.
Thompson, 26, had originally agreed to terms with Orlando for the 2019-20 season on Aug. 6 before signing with Czech Republic club PirÃ¡ti Chomutov in August. In order to protect Thompson's rights under ECHL rules, the Solar Bears suspended the forward on Sept. 29 prior to the opening of training camp, rendering Thompson unavailable for the first 40 days of the season. While in the Czech Republic, Thompson collected one goal and 10 penalty minutes in four games.
The 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward has 31 points (13g-18a) and 111 penalty minutes in 79 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears and Norfolk Admirals, and has also collected 83 points (23g-60a) and 188 penalty minutes in 112 games with the Fayetteville FireAntz of the Southern Professional Hockey League. During the 2016-17 season with Fayetteville, Thompson was named to the SPHL First All-Star Team after leading the circuit in points (60) and assists (42). Thompson also has three games of experience with Brest Albatross in France.
Prior to turning pro, the Bredenbury, Saskatchewan native played one season at the University of Saskatchewan, where he registered five points (1g-4a) and 12 penalty minutes in 27 games. Thompson played major junior hockey for the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, where he posted totals of 11 points (5g-6a) and 17 penalty minutes in 66 games.
Thompson also played Junior A for the Yorkton Terriers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, collecting 115 points (43g-72a) and 167 penalty minutes in 130 games and earning back-to-back SJHL titles in 2013 and 2014. During the 2013-14 campaign, Thompson helped Yorkton capture the RBC Cup for the Canadian National Junior A Championship.
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 9:10 p.m. ET at CenturyLink Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
