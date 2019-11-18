Mavs Monday: Top Team Blown out in KC, First Road Trip this Weekend

November 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have seemed to steady the course after a rocky start to the season, which saw the Mavericks begin the season with a 2-4-0-0 October record. Since then, the Mavericks have gone 4-3-1-0 since, including an exclamation point 10-1 victory over the then-first place Rapid City Rush Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavs host Allen for the annual Kids Day game this Tuesday then hit the road for the next four games to face divisional rivals the Idaho Steelheads this weekend before traveling to Wichita to face the Wichita Thunder on Thanksgiving weekend.

Last Week's Action

Mon. 11/11: 4-2 L vs. Wichita

Wed. 11/13: 4-3 OTL at Indy

Sat. 11/16: 10-1 W vs. Rapid City

This Week's Schedule

Tue. 11/19: vs. Allen Americans (10:35 a.m.)

Fri. 11/22: at Idaho Steelheads (8:05 p.m.)

Sat. 11/23: at Idaho Steelheads (8:05 p.m. Game airs on KCWE)

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen (10-3-1-0, 21 points)

2. Idaho (8-4-2-2, 20 points)

3. Rapid City (9-5-2-0, 20 points)

4. Wichita (8-4-3-0, 19 points)

5. Tulsa (7-9-1-0, 15 points)

6. Kansas City (6-7-1-0, 13 points)

7. Utah (4-7-2-1, 11 points)

Saturday Shootout

The Mavericks defeated the then-first place Rapid City Rush 10-1 on Saturday night. The Mavs outshot the Rush 45-26 and eight different Mavs had multipoint performances, led by defenseman Kevin McKernan and forward Tad Kozun who both had a goal and three assists.

The Plus Makers

Four Mavericks had a plus-minus rating greater than +5 on Saturday night. Cliff Watson and Mitch Hults both finished the night with a +5 rating, while Kozun and McKernan left the rink with +6 ratings.

Hitting the Road

The Mavericks will hit the road for two weeks after Tuesday's game vs. Allen, heading west to Boise, ID to face the Idaho Steelheads for two games next Friday and Saturday and then head to Southeastern Kansas to face the Wichita Thunder on Thanksgiving weekend before returning home to face the Thunder on December 6.

Clean Kills

The Mavericks have killed 36 of their last 37 penalties and have only allowed two power play goals in eight games this month.

In the Books

Mavericks defenseman Neal Goff scored the first goal of his professional career Saturday against Rapid City. In three seasons and 72 games in both the ECHL and AHL, Goff had never scored a goal until Saturday. It was his 65th game with the Mavericks.

No Hults Barred

Mavericks forward Mitch Hults has nine points on three goals and six assists in his last five games since returning on assignment from Stockton.

Carrying Over

The second period has been a critical period for the Mavericks in determining outcomes this season. KC is 4-0-0-0 when leading after two periods and 0-4-1-0 when trailing after two periods this season.

Hitting the Numbers

The Mavericks average margin of victory in wins this season is 3.67 goals and they average 5.5 goals scored when they are the winning team.

